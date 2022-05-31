Porsche 935 “Moby X” Was Delayed by You Know Who, Now Back on the Build Track

Any Porsche is a glorious display of performance and technology on an epic scale. But some models just hit legendary status in the most effortless ways. Think of the 959, or – as is the case here – of the 935 race car.
My personal favorite is the Group B rally car-inspired homologation sports car, frankly. But I would agree to fiddle with a 935 at a moment’s notice if I were a virtual automotive artist. We do not know which Porsche is the all-time favorite of Khyzyl Saleem, the renowned pixel master better known as the_kyza on social media, but it’s clear that he is “SO EXCITED FOR THIS BUILD!”
Well, we would be just as aroused if we were in his shoes, though perhaps not just as forgetful. This is because the CGI expert has been sleeping on “some old renders (he) did but never posted of this thing.” And that’s a major shame since we deal with a Porsche 935 project build dubbed “Moby X” as a tribute to the well-known 935/78 “Moby Dick” longtail. Alas, it is always better late than never.
The same can be said about the collaborative project, where huge names like Bisimoto, Canadian designer Errolson Hugh of ACRNM fame, or Sky and Color are involved. According to the digital content creator, the build process itself has also been delayed by you know who (rhymes with global health crisis) for over a year. Hopefully, everything will be set for an official release sometime later this year.
Until then, we are again allowed to ogle freely at the glorious 935 lines, this time in a sun-setting desert setting, and wonder what more (electric) goodies are hidden under the black/striped body. So far, we can already see it is slammed wide beyond belief, and that longtail ends with a body-width LED strip, plus there is just one racing seat inside along with a “delicate” web of tubes that form the roll-cage.
