Porsche 930 RWB With Crazy Dual-Layer Wing Is a Nasty West Coast Customs Project

We recently chimed in about virtual artists that also have a designer life over in the real world usually keeping the two realms consistently apart. Well, we are happy to report that someone has made another exception.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, is a hard-working CGI expert that usually graces us with digital projects daily. Most of them have a decidedly JDM flair, but he is known to make cool exceptions. However, he usually does not mix real-world business with CGI pleasures.
Alas, this attitude has been “photobombed” twice in a row just recently. First, we noticed his ecstatic orange-with-purple-inflections Dodge Charger that was not only slammed but also proud to pack a widebody kit attire. It was all for a worthy cause, as Musa wanted to promote the fact that he is also the Head Designer at the notoriously outrageous West Coast Customs.
Even better, while the stunning Americana sedan is merely wishful thinking, the widebody kit is more than real and available off the lot. But wait, there is more. As it turns out, WCC has a very cool new build in the making. And, as “dreams always start with a blueprint,” this upcoming Porsche 930 (aka the 911 Turbo between 1975 and 1989) RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF project is already finished. But only across the virtual realm.
That is, of course, courtesy of Musa, who imagined an outrageous 911 RWB creation that will certainly stand out among the other cult projects by Japan’s Akira Nakai. Another cool orange paintjob (this hue is increasingly fashionable across his CGI kingdom, it seems), but that is not even the biggest highlight. Nor is the classic-white aftermarket wheel setup.
Instead, both figuratively and quite literally, that honor befalls on the Porsche 930/911 Turbo RWB’s stunning, towering dual-layer wing that even packs integrated engine breathers...
