Porsche 928 Revival Rendered as Reskinned Panamera Coupe Fuels the Rumors

We haven't even reached the end of 2017 and yet it's safe to say that this year has been a brilliant one for Porsche spyshots. Nevertheless, one Zuffenhausen machine we expected to find testing, but we couldn't lay our cameras on, is the rumored Panamera Coupe.





Truth be told, we never expected the German to removed the rear doors of the Panny and call it a day - that's simply not the way to return to the Grand Tourer market.



Instead, we saw the test cars as potential mules for an upcoming front-engined large coupe. And given the MSB platform underneath the second generation Panamera, which will also underpin the next Bentley Continental GT, the tech premises for the model are there.



Until we get more clues on the new-age 928 matter, we've brought along a rendering that might just quench our thirst for long-distance trips with a Porsche crest on the nose of the car.



Delivered by pixel wielder



And while we're talking Porsche spy material, we'll remind you of all the prototypes that are currently out there, testing.



For the 2018 model year, we expect Porsche to deliver the



By the end of the year, we should also get to meet the third incarnation of the Cayenne. Following the footsteps of the new Panamera, the SUV has already been confirmed to receive a 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid range-topper.



When it comes to the Porsche Macan mid-cycle revamp and the



Looking to what expects us for the 2019MY and beyond, we find the



