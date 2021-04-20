Porsche 920 Imagined as 918 Spyder Successor in Mouthwatering Rendering

With Porsche heavily involved these days in its efforts on the EV front and pouring one brilliant 911 after another, we might never get to see a true successor to the glorious 918 Spyder.
It's surprising how little people are still talking about the model, considering how the 918 came at a time when we also had the McLaren P1 and the LaFerrari acting in the stratospheric hypercar club and still managed to blip the two in terms of performance.
The hybrid hypercar still ranks as the quickest accelerating production car in an unofficial chart, although the years have rolled by, and the 918 Spyder hasn't gotten any younger. And unlike other cars out there, the Porsche's bag of party tricks didn't end there as it had a more than decent top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h) and could handle itself on the track too (6min57s round the Nordschleife).
The reason we haven't seen a newer 918 equivalent is that the hybrid model had a very specific purpose attached to it, which was to show that Porsche was very much on top of this new technology and that it posed no threat to the brand's way of doing things.
If that's the case, then the only scenario in which could ever see something similar is when Porsche thinks it's ready to release an all-electric hypercar. It already has the Taycan but, as impressive as the sedan has proven to be, it still lacks the halo of a fully-fledged performance-oriented vehicle like a hypercar.
The moment that happens may come a lot sooner than you think. The closest thing we have to an electric hypercar now is called Rimac and comes from Croatia. However, guess who owns part of that company and has shown plenty of interest in its activity. Don't be surprised if, at some point, the Porsche engineers will take everything that makes the C-Two great, improve it, and release the new car under the Porsche badge.
What does that have to do with this rendering? Nothing much, to be fair, since Valentino Rajan, the man who imagined the stunning Porsche 920 you'll find in the picture gallery, saw it carrying over the hybrid layout of the 918. Looking at his work, we have to admit we couldn't care less about what sort of propulsion it uses as long as it looks as aggressive and purposeful as this 3D model.
The front end takes some heavy inspiration from the Taycan, which is always a good thing, but we feel the lower part is a little too busy for a Porsche, considering the brand's affinity for simplicity in design. Apart from that, though, the 920 looks ready to take on whatever Ferrari and McLaren have in store, carrying over from where its predecessor left off.
