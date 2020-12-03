Porsche 918 Slantnose Rendering Looks Like Hypercar Perfection

Superyacht Destroyer Ulysses Wages War, Luxury and Style Are Its Generals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RealBorisBoef (@realborisboef_design) We're looking at the work of Dutch pixel master Boris Boef, who put together a series of photorealistic renderings that makes the whole project seems as real as they get.The recipe was simple: since the German automotive producer revived the slantnose look for 2018 (that would be the modern-day 935 track toy, which is based on the 991.2-gen GT2 RS), the artist borrowed the front end of said machine, fitting this to the gas-electric hypercar.As for the rear end, this features more of a longtail twist, an approach that, as so many Porsches (and other racecars) racing at Le Mans have proven, should help the vehicle reach an even higher top speed.The McLaren front wheels (these seem to come from the P1 GTR racer)? Those are simply there for the fun of it.The connection to the asphalt has been redefined, with the car now sitting even lower than before. And it's difficult to look past those Turbofan wheels at the back. They don't just capture one's imagination, but, as their old-school motorsport roots dictate, suck air from under the vehicle, thus generating downforce and cooling the brakes.Of course, we can't discuss such a project without reminding you that Porsche itself has opened up its design studios to the world last month. Under the Porsche Unseen banner, the company has presented over a dozen concepts that had never been seen outside its gates, with these ranging from electric hypercars to a van.