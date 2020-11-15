Porsche 911 Turbo S Visits Manhart’s Tuning Spa, TR850 Is Born

Chevy Windstroke Is a GM Intern’s Idea of Future Vehicles and Propulsion

And there we have it, folks. To be fair, I think I might just be in love! Unless you've been living your whole life in a cave, you should have a fairly clear idea about Manhart’s legacy in the aftermarket realm. As time went by, Wuppertal’s auto specialists earned themselves quite a reputation across the Old Continent and beyond, thanks to a glorious inventory that covers the likes of Audi, Bentley and even McLaren, to name a few.Honestly, these folks seem to be rather unfamiliar with the idea of taking it easy every now and again. Not only do Manhart’s custom works of four-wheeled art host some ferocious oomph in their engine bays, they also wear the tuner’s signature decals to let everyone know they’re not dealing with a stock entity. Long story short, these craftsmen aren’t joking around, alright?Over the years, we’ve explored an array of drool-worthy machines brewed on this German firm’s premises, such as a BMW X6M with 900 hp on tap and one fiendish Lamborghini Urus that eats tarmac for breakfast. This time around, we’ll be diving in for a thorough examination of their achievements on Porsche’s almighty 911 Turbo S (991.2). To give you a clear idea as to how far this venture has come, let’s kick things off by reminding ourselves about the standard vehicle’s main characteristics.The 991.2 Turbo S is brought to life by an unholy 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six powerplant that’ll gladly supply as much as 580 hp at 6,750 rpm. On the other hand, a staggering torque output of no less than 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) will be generated between 2,100 and 4,250 revs. This monstrous power is distributed to an all-wheel-drive system by means of a seven-speed automatic transmission, leading to a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds. Furthermore, top speed is generously rated at a whopping 205 mph (330 kph).At the front, suspension duties are taken good care of by a MacPherson strut setup, coupled with a multi-link module on the opposite end. Porsche’s legendary coupe rolls on a set of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels that come equipped with top-grade disc brakes on all four sides. Lastly, the 911 Turbo S weighs 3,527 lbs (1,600 kg) on an empty stomach.Look, this bad boy just so happens to be my all-time dream car, so I might be a bit biased when stating that it’s one of the most beautiful pieces of machinery produced in the 21st Century. Nonetheless, we can probably all agree that Porsche’s beast is a showstopper in the truest sense on the word. As if the original vehicle wasn’t already graceful enough, the Manhart team proceeded to inject a feral dose of extra mechanical muscle into its 3.8-liter behemoth.As a result, output figures have been dialed all the way up to 850 untamed ponies and 803 pound-feet (1,090 Nm) of brutal twisting force. This stunning feat is accomplished thanks to an aftermarket intercooler, tweaked turbochargers and an upgraded gearbox, as well as a comprehensiveremap that enables the mill to reach its true potential.Furthermore, the tuner also installed a custom stainless-steel exhausts system, while fresh springs from H&R’s catalogue bring the structure 1.18 inches (30 mm) closer to ground level. The finishing touches come in the form of 21-inch forged alloy hoops with yellow pinstripes highlighting their rims.Oh, and of course, Manhart’s unmistakable decals can be found on the hood, side skirts, windshield and rear fascia. Finally, the package was codenamed TR850 – an obvious hint to its ferocious horsepower figure.And there we have it, folks. To be fair, I think I might just be in love!