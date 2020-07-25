Porsche 911 Turbo S Obliterates McLaren 720S in Drag Race

If you've got big money but don't want to buy a Tesla, this is the drag race you need to watch right now, before picking your next supercar. As you probably know, the McLaren 720S has positively dominated supercar drag races ever since it came out. But today, it faces Stuttgart's new contender, the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
They announce some new Porsche Turbo model every year, and it always feels like the improvements are too small to matter. However, once you put these things on the track, they remind you why Porsche can charge what they do.
In the case of the 911, power comes from a fresh flat-6 engine that puts out 640 and 590 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers aren't mind-blowing, but the way the Turbo S puts its power down is as close to magic as a car can come - perfect traction and torque split.
While the hardcore 911 is AWD, its rival is a RWD supercar with a 4.0-liter V8 engine. It makes 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. It's about 25% more expensive and lighter, so you'd think it will easily win the drag race.
However, the 911 Turbo S shoots off the line like a rocket, leaving its opponent in the dust. It delivers a quarter-mile time of 10.1 seconds, which Carwow says is the fastest of any car they've ever tested. Meanwhile, the McLaren 720S did the standing-quarter in 10.4 seconds.
We know that some people have done less than 10 seconds in that supercar without tuning the engine. But you've got to take into consideration Carwow raced stock tires on a less-than-perfect surface, not at some super-sticky track.
Both cars perform well, and it's unlikely McLaren will lose customers over this. It did pretty well in the rolling race too. However, it's nice to see Porsche can still blend understated looks with blistering performance.
