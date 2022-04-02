Porsche 911 Taycan Turismo Imagined as the Final Nail in the 911 Coffin

Like every other automaker with a valid plan for the future of motoring, Porsche has evolved from making only sports cars, a couple of decades ago, to having two crossovers, the Cayenne and Macan.
These last few years have seen the brand’s appetite for the unknown reach new heights with their venture into the zero-emission realm. The Taycan range represents their first major step in this direction, because like it or not, Porsche’s future is all-electric, dictated by Europe’s stricter emission regulations, customer demand, and current world events.
As a result, the German car firm has to prepare for it, and as we already mentioned, it is the Taycan series that plays the big role here. Comprising the normal sedan, which was followed by the Turismo long-roof version, and the Cross Turismo, which is a jacked-up estate, the family has now virtually grown to comprise a three-door coupe, or Shooting Brake if you will, with the obvious emphasis on ‘virtually.’
Why is that, you ask? Well, despite looking ready to take on the streets, and gather along other EVs at public charging stations, this is nothing more than a CGI. It has sugardesign_1 on Instagram behind it and combines some of the brand’s latest design tricks, meant to fool the unsuspecting eye into thinking that they are actually looking at the real deal.
Unofficially dubbed the Porsche 911 Taycan Turismo by the rendering artist, it is pretty much a Shooting Brake version of the Taycan Turismo, with fewer inches between its axles, two doors, small rear quarter windows, and tailgate. Overall, the proposal looks valid, yet if it’s one thing that we’re not satisfied with, it is the rear overhang, which is simply too long compared to the rest of the body. But what’s your take on it? Is it a yay or a nay?
