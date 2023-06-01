Porsche 911 ST Shows Sexy Skin in New Spy Shots, Looks Like a Sports Car Fitness Model

Some consider Porsche's designers to be among the laziest on the planet. Others think the iconic looks of the 911 series mustn't be sacrificed for the sake of significantly improving the aero and downforce. But no one can deny that it is one of the most excellent cars out there, and for a lucky few who can afford it, it is about to become even more extraordinary.
To the untrained eye, the one pictured above looks pretty much like every other 992 out there. But there are a few things that give it away as being a lightweight contender in the family. And it's these that caught the attention of our spy photographers, who took a few pictures of it while it was being driven on public roads in its home market.
Some design traits worth mentioning include the doors that appear to have been sourced from the GT3 RS. They feature traditional handles to keep the weight in check, and in front of them, we can see the new fender trim undisguised for the first time. Anyone slightly familiar with the 992 series of the Porsche 911 can tell you that it looks very similar to the GT3 RS.
One can easily mistake the upcoming 911 ST for the GT3 Touring due to the same diffuser and vents on the hood. However, unlike that model, this one has a tiny spoiler at the rear, presumably for improved downforce. The roof has a double-bubble styling, and it sports an aggressive design at the front with lots of sharp creases in the bumper. We should also tell you that the Zuffenhausen auto marque couldn't be bothered with giving the rear bumper a similar appearance. Well, for now, anyway, because it might get some extra touches by the time it premieres.
One thing that we do not know anything about, officially that is, is the engine. Nonetheless, it has been reported that it will feature a very familiar flat-six. We're talking about the 4.0-liter unit powering the 911 GT3 RS, which is good for 518 brake horsepower or 525 metric horses/386 kilowatts and 343 pound-feet (465 Nm). It is possible that a manual transmission will be responsible for directing the thrust to the wheels, though that's our inner petrolhead talking. Still, it's not impossible to see it with three pedals instead of two like the GT3 RS.
With the camouflage coming off the 911 ST, we bet it will be unveiled in a few days or weeks. Porsche has announced that it will reveal "the sports car of the future" on June 8, though that one probably doesn't have anything to do with the lightweight model that adds the ST suffix to the 911.
