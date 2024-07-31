Porsche 911 Shows How Much Power You Need to Hit 175 MPH

I recently showed my wife a Porsche 996 and asked her what she thinks. Her look showed me that she understood where the discussion was going. She smiled and said: I don't mind you buying one if we can afford it.
With any luck, I am still two or three years away from reaching that point. Well, I hope I'll get there if I don't suddenly decide I need a 20B three-rotor engine in my life instead. If I can at least secure a 911 press car, I will still be happy to drive it for a few days (hopefully on the track or on my local Transalpina touge).
Until then, YouTube and Gran Turismo 7 are all I can use to soothe my "pain." While I prefer watching videos of GT3 RS models going all out on the Nurburgring, Spa, or even Serres, I will occasionally watch a bit of Autobahn action, too. "But Dragos, this isn't a 911 Turbo S or a GT2 RS," you might say. And you're right. But you don't necessarily need to reach the pinnacle of Porsche development to have some fun in the comfort of your home.
Given the right pedal inputs, a Stuttgart-developed flat-six engine will still sound brilliant. (Flat-out, that is). The car in this video is a 911 Restomod. It's the work of a Czech Company called Edit Automotive. They currently have a line-up of three vehicles: the Model g11, Model T, and Model G. The latter is a Safari-version of the 911, which might be more affordable than Porsche's latest Dakar offering and certainly more accessible than Gemballa's Marsien.
The company will restore and modify your Porsche, using front and rear carbon fiber bumpers and a host of other changes, which I might explore soon. The 997 in this video started as a Carrera 4S, using a 3.8-liter engine with a maximum output of 355 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. But let's not forget Porsche took the 997 off the market more than a decade ago.
Time takes a toll on everything in this world: humans, animals, inanimate objects, etc. And you can't expect a 15-year-old car to be precisely as capable today as it was when it left the showroom floor. Edit Automotive seems to aim at making sure your car feels better than it was when it was new, but I haven't found any official information regarding pricing for such services.
Anyway, this Autobahn high-speed run may be a testament to their work. The g11 goes up to 175 mph (283 kph), and that's pretty decent for a vehicle its age. Surely, the company's Model T would have no problems going past the 186 mph (300 kph) mark with up to 670 hp on tap.
