Porsche 911 "Nautilus" Looks Like a Land Submarine

This concept proposes a Neunelfer that keeps many of the model's traditional features, such as the greenhouse or the generous reach arches, but brings plenty of changes.The new features are led by the elongation of the platform - while the wheelbase appears to have grown, we can say the same about the front end, so you can regard this as an alternative take on the infamous Slantnose Neunelfer Besides, the light rigns sitting atop of the wheel arches, which look like... LED volcanos, make one wonder about the nature of this pixel build.In a way, this Posche 911 may remind on of the Nautilus car featured in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and perhaps even the namesake submarine the saw the fictional Captain Nemo steering the ship in Jules Vernes' novels.Given the otherworldy approach we're dealing with, you might want to know who's behind this unoficial concept. We're looking at the work of Jean Hiss, who's currently an exterior designer at Peugeot-Citroen - digital artists serving big names often come up with such fantasies in their spare time, so the visual adventure we have here shouldn't come as a surprise.Returning to the vehicle itself, the posterior is just as impressive as the front end, mixing the 911-esque rear wing found on air-cooled models with an uber-low lower rear valance - make sure to check out the Instagram posts below for multiple angles.