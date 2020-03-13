Porsche 911 "Nautilus" Looks Like a Land Submarine

If we look at the recent Porsche 911 generation, it appears that the place of the Neunelfer is uber-solid. However, things haven't always been so. For instance, back in the late 70s, Zuffenhausen was considering replacing the rear-engined machine with the 928, a front-engined GT. Besides, many gear heads constantly wonder how the 911 could evolve into a different shape. Case in point with the rendering sitting before us.
This concept proposes a Neunelfer that keeps many of the model's traditional features, such as the greenhouse or the generous reach arches, but brings plenty of changes.
The new features are led by the elongation of the platform - while the wheelbase appears to have grown, we can say the same about the front end, so you can regard this as an alternative take on the infamous Slantnose Neunelfer.
Besides, the light rigns sitting atop of the wheel arches, which look like... LED volcanos, make one wonder about the nature of this pixel build.
In a way, this Posche 911 may remind on of the Nautilus car featured in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and perhaps even the namesake submarine the saw the fictional Captain Nemo steering the ship in Jules Vernes' novels.
Given the otherworldy approach we're dealing with, you might want to know who's behind this unoficial concept. We're looking at the work of Jean Hiss, who's currently an exterior designer at Peugeot-Citroen - digital artists serving big names often come up with such fantasies in their spare time, so the visual adventure we have here shouldn't come as a surprise.
Returning to the vehicle itself, the posterior is just as impressive as the front end, mixing the 911-esque rear wing found on air-cooled models with an uber-low lower rear valance - make sure to check out the Instagram posts below for multiple angles.
The new features are led by the elongation of the platform - while the wheelbase appears to have grown, we can say the same about the front end, so you can regard this as an alternative take on the infamous Slantnose Neunelfer.
Besides, the light rigns sitting atop of the wheel arches, which look like... LED volcanos, make one wonder about the nature of this pixel build.
In a way, this Posche 911 may remind on of the Nautilus car featured in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and perhaps even the namesake submarine the saw the fictional Captain Nemo steering the ship in Jules Vernes' novels.
Given the otherworldy approach we're dealing with, you might want to know who's behind this unoficial concept. We're looking at the work of Jean Hiss, who's currently an exterior designer at Peugeot-Citroen - digital artists serving big names often come up with such fantasies in their spare time, so the visual adventure we have here shouldn't come as a surprise.
Returning to the vehicle itself, the posterior is just as impressive as the front end, mixing the 911-esque rear wing found on air-cooled models with an uber-low lower rear valance - make sure to check out the Instagram posts below for multiple angles.
View this post on Instagram
I didn't take the time yet, so here it is. Thank you to all of you for your support during year 2017. I want to wish each one of you an happy new year. 2018 will be much more creative for all the design world, for sure. Good luck and have fun while sketching ! Cheers Jean. #cardesignerscommunity #designdaily #sketchbook #sketch #transportdesign #car #cardesign #carsketch #cardrawing #supercar #productdesign #photoshop #designer