Porsche 911 "Nautilus" Looks Like a Land Submarine

I didn't take the time yet, so here it is. Thank you to all of you for your support during year 2017. I want to wish each one of you an happy new year. 2018 will be much more creative for all the design world, for sure. Good luck and have fun while sketching ! Cheers Jean. #cardesignerscommunity #designdaily #sketchbook #sketch #transportdesign #car #cardesign #carsketch #cardrawing #supercar #productdesign #photoshop #designer

A post shared by Jean Hiss (@jean.hiss) on Jan 12, 2018 at 9:24am PST