Porsche 911 GT3 Tries to Keep Up with GT2 RS, GT2 and Turbo S in Bahrain Fight

Some track days are more special than others and we're here to show you when such an event turns into an impromptu Porsche festival.





With the kind of names involved in this brawl, many would rush to put their money on the Rennsport GT2, as we're talking about a 620 hp animal with a massive appetite for the track.



Nevertheless, we mustn't forget about the element connecting the steering wheel to the pedals. As the guy behind the GT3's wheel explains on Reddit (this was the vehicle that served as the camera car), the Turbo S lead the pack for the majority of the track moments, stating that the guy in the Turbo S is a cup driver.



Pay attention to the footage and you'll notice that the GT3 guy isn't using the entire width of the track and this is a lesson many drivers need to learn when moving from the road to the circuit.



And you know who else is enjoying the charms of the GT2 badge these days? Porsche engineers - the carmaker is currently working to complete the development of the 991-generation GT2.



Oliver Blume, Porsche's CEO, has recently discussed the upcoming rear-wheel-drive hero,



The PDK-only beast will obviously deliver north of 600 ponies, with the rear-engine coupe expected to make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.



Until then, you can enjoy the four-way Porscha action from Bahrain behind the "play" button below.



