Porsche 911 GT3 Touring With Manufaktur DNA Looks Ready for Stealthy Adventures

It hasn’t been long since Porsche brought the serious motorsport influence of the 911 GT3 into the 992 family. Or should we say the obvious motorsport vibes, considering that huge wing strapped to the back? No worries, because those who are a bit more sensible about optics can always ask for its delete, via the 911 GT3 Touring Package.
One can have either the standard 911 GT3 or the one with the Touring Package for the same price. That would be $161k in the United States or no less than 170,969 euros / over $207k at home in Germany. Quite a large amount of cash, but if you want some additional personalization, you’ll better be prepared for additional damage to the bank account. On the other hand, one can easily imagine a few use case scenarios where the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur could lend a helping hand.
On this occasion, though, let’s dream about seeing this completely blacked-out 911 GT3 with the Touring Package on the German Autobahn for a session of midnight fast driving. We can easily imagine that anyone trying to make full use of the no-limit sections might feel as if they were visited by a stealthy land missile.
As such, it would be properly cool for anyone to embark on summer adventures and road trips fully in the knowledge they’re taming a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter beast equipped with 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm) of twist. Meanwhile, just about everyone else (except for the diehard Manufaktur fans) will assume it’s just one of those many 911 builds Porsche creates to get us addicted to its legendary series.
And then, all of a sudden, zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.2 seconds and perhaps even a top speed attempt to see if Porsche was true about the 197 mph (317 kph) max speed threshold. All while secretly smiling and sweeping through the special list of details for the gazillion time.
Oh, by the way, that one includes things such as the tinted Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) matrix headlights or the 20/21-inch Satin Black wheels, as well as the special dual-tone leather interior. After all, once you reach the summer road trip destination it is always cool to show the audience that not everything is as black as it seems... considering the Black and Lipstick Red interior.
