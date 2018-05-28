autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Corvette Z06 Nurburgring Chase is Lit

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS was built to blitz the circuit while still being eligible for number plates. So when such a toy shows up in you're rear view mirror while you're lapping the Ring, things might just get spicy. However, if you happen to be behind the wheel of a circuit-savvy machine, you'll probably want to kickstart a chase. And this is precisely what we've brought along for today, with the shenanigan also involving a Corvette Z06.
In fact, the slab of America, which belongs to the sixth incarnation of the 'Vette, serves as the camera car for the Green Hell battle. Unlike in the case of your typical Ring footage, the video we have here has been captured using a rear-facing camera, though.

To be more precise, the Z06 was lapping the Ring when a 991.1 incarnation of the GT3 RS showed up in its rearview mirror. And it didn't take long before things got interesting.

It's worth noting that this Chevy does pack a few months, with the list including a 590 hp upgrade for its 7.0-liter V8, a Bilstein suspension and Michelin Cup 2 rubber. Oh, and let's not forget the fact that its driver is a Ring Wolf.

All this 911 vs. Corvette Nurburgring chat reminds us of the current situations involving the two machines. Earlier this year, both the 991.2-gen GT3 RS and the C7 Corvette ZR1 were blitzing the Nurburgring in an effort to set a lap time.

The Zuffenhausen animal took the track day world by storm, since it delivered a Ring number of 6:56. And while this is amazing in itself, it becomes even more so when we think about the fact that the machine is animated by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six delivering 520 hp.

As for the 'Vette, the golden bowtie has yet to deliver an official lap time for the ZR1. Ring gossip mentions the Chevy struggling to go below the 7-minute mark, despite its 755 hp (make that 765 PS) supercharged V8.

Nevertheless, with the carmaker having caused quite a stir on the matter, we expect an official announcement.

