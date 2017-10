Supporting @itzkirb at the #gtsport launch event with the pets. Thanks for the shirt M #granturismo #sonyplaystation A post shared by PETCARS (@petfred) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

While such a question will tell you quite a lot about an aficionado's preferences, there are a few lucky gear heads out there who can come up with a... hybrid answer.Let's take Instagrammer petfred, for instance. The man was able to adorn his garage with both supercars. However, the keen driver hasn't stopped there.Instead, the man has gifted his track specials with something that can be labeled as a Panda combo livery. The two haven't just been dressed in black and white, but their liveries complete each other. And, in order for the mix to be visible at all times, it seems that the two spend their garage time on top of each other.Nevertheless, since their owner likes to spend plenty of time taking part in automotive events, these missiles never get the dreaded garage queen treatment.Since we're talking about circuit-savvy supercars here, it was only natural for the owner to go for a racecar theme. For instance, the 605 hp Prancing Horse and the 500 hp Zuffenhausen machine have been gifted with yellow front lights, which remind us of endurance racers.Going past the visual side of the customisation process, we notice that the track prepping process involves even spicier bits. We're talking about the fixed carbon wing adorning the posterior of the 458 Speciale or the vent-gifted polymer rear side windows of the Rennsport Neunelfer.We're looking at a pair of naturally aspirated delights, but the two couldn't be more different when it comes to delivering aural thrills. Thankfully, the piece of Instagram footage below allows you to choose between the screaming V8 of the Fezza and the flat-six howl of the Porscha - we can't all own both, can we?