Porsche 911 GT3 RS "500" Is a Cute Hypercar Slayer

By definition, any Porsche 911 is an understated machine, one approaches sky-high performance in a reasonable manner. So, how could you make a Neunelfer look even more restrained? Well, the rendering sitting on our screens now has quite an interesting answer to this question.
The pixel painting sees the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS wearing the face of the Fiat 500, with the result being hilarious and then some.
Sure, nobody will take such a stunt seriously, but there does seem to be a certain fit here and it's not just because both cars are finished in yellow or thanks to the fact that they share the concept of rounded headlights - pixel tip to Car Front Swaps for this stunt.
You see, the Fiat 500 was designed with the lines of the 1957-launched classic model in mind, with this look even being maintained for the new all-electric incarnation of the city car. As for the Porsche 911, which is now in its eighth generation, this has maintained the basic silhouette of the 1963 original (heck, there are certain generations many people will have a hard time distinguishing).
It's no secret that Porsches have always been good at dominating the podium while not necessarily packing the largest or the most powerful engines on the grid. And, as far as road cars go, things don't get more understated than the said 3RS. Heck, this is car that can lap the Nurburgring in 6:56.4, one-upping hypercars such as the 918 Spyder. And that feat is even more impressive when you consider that the machine comes with a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated motor.
So, seeing such a stopwatch beater being gifted with the cute face of the tiny Italian machine only amplifies the effect mentioned above. Heck, while the 500 has its fair share of performance derivatives, with these using the Abarth badge, the front fascia used here comes from the standard Fiat.
