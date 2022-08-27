Porsche 911 GT3-Powered 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied at the Green Hell

Expected to launch in early 2023, the Boxster Spyder RS will mark the end of the combustion-powered 718 series considering that more than 80 percent of new Porsches sold globally will feature electric drive by 2030.
The Zuffenhausen-based automaker aims to be CO2 neutral across the entire value chain and lifecycle of new cars sold. Regarding the entry-level 718, big kahuna Oliver Blume made it clear that the Mission R electric racecar concept “will be an inspiration for the series of our 718 mid-engined sports car. In the middle of the decade, we want to electrify this series.”
As a result, the open-top sibling of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be instantly collectible. It will also demand a stupidly high price. For reference, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS retails at $149,100 in the United States of America. By comparison, the 718 Spyder can be yours for $103,400.
Spied while singing the song of its people at the world’s most daunting racetrack, the black-painted 718 Boxster Spyder RS in the featured clip tackles the Nurburgring’s formidable corners with the surefootedness that you’d expect from a Rennsport-badged model. Pictured with the top down, this vehicle seems to be fitted with the Weissach RS carbon-fiber seats.
Priced at $13,250 in the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the Weissach Package further includes 935-like titanium exhaust pipes, Race-Tex for the upper dashboard section, an exposed carbon-fiber wing out back, and the same material for the mirror caps, air intakes and air blade, and the trunk lid.
From a mechanical standpoint, it would be wrong to expect major differences over the hard-topped sibling. The 718 Boxster Spyder RS, therefore, will feature the free-breathing engine from the 911 GT3 with 493 horsepower (500 ps) and 331 pound-foot (450 Nm) of torque on deck.
Together with a quick-shifting PDK, the 4.0-liter boxer enables the hard-topped model to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is 196 mph (315 kph), thank you!
