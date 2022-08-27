autoevolution
Porsche 911 GT3-Powered 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied at the Green Hell

27 Aug 2022, 13:02 UTC ·
Expected to launch in early 2023, the Boxster Spyder RS will mark the end of the combustion-powered 718 series considering that more than 80 percent of new Porsches sold globally will feature electric drive by 2030.
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS 36 photos
The Zuffenhausen-based automaker aims to be CO2 neutral across the entire value chain and lifecycle of new cars sold. Regarding the entry-level 718, big kahuna Oliver Blume made it clear that the Mission R electric racecar concept “will be an inspiration for the series of our 718 mid-engined sports car. In the middle of the decade, we want to electrify this series.”

As a result, the open-top sibling of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be instantly collectible. It will also demand a stupidly high price. For reference, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS retails at $149,100 in the United States of America. By comparison, the 718 Spyder can be yours for $103,400.

Spied while singing the song of its people at the world’s most daunting racetrack, the black-painted 718 Boxster Spyder RS in the featured clip tackles the Nurburgring’s formidable corners with the surefootedness that you’d expect from a Rennsport-badged model. Pictured with the top down, this vehicle seems to be fitted with the Weissach RS carbon-fiber seats.

Priced at $13,250 in the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the Weissach Package further includes 935-like titanium exhaust pipes, Race-Tex for the upper dashboard section, an exposed carbon-fiber wing out back, and the same material for the mirror caps, air intakes and air blade, and the trunk lid.

From a mechanical standpoint, it would be wrong to expect major differences over the hard-topped sibling. The 718 Boxster Spyder RS, therefore, will feature the free-breathing engine from the 911 GT3 with 493 horsepower (500 ps) and 331 pound-foot (450 Nm) of torque on deck.

Together with a quick-shifting PDK, the 4.0-liter boxer enables the hard-topped model to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is 196 mph (315 kph), thank you!

Video thumbnail


2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS video 2024 porsche 718 boxster spyder rs Nurburgring porsche 718 boxster spyder rs sports car porsche 718 Boxer
 
 
 
 
 

