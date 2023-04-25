Porsche 911 GT3 Is Hands-Down an Insane Car, Watching It Hit 9,000 RPMs Is Pure Ear Candy

It's been said a lot and probably needs a little more emphasis – the new track-focused Porsche 911 GT3 992 is a masterpiece. Add the obnoxious wing, distinctive engine purr, razor-sharp handing, and feel behind the wheel; the 911 GT3 is arguably the world's coolest sports car, regardless of the hostile territory it dives into.
Like most driver-focused automobiles, the 992 911 GT3 is best experienced behind the wheel. This is different from your ordinary 911. Simply put, it's the sweet spot of Porsche track cars, thanks to the automaker's decision to keep its hardcore fan base happy by slapping a familiar naturally aspirated 4-liter flat-six under the hood.
David Patterson, a.k.a ThatDudeinBlue on YouTube, recently got behind the wheel of this phenomenal car, and as you'd expect, he was mind blown by its capabilities in action.
In collaboration with Open Road, the YouTuber got the chance to sample their fleet of exotic cars on the 'open road.' His first choice was the 911 GT3.
"Just whenever you think Porsche cannot get any better, the moment I got into the new 500 horsepower GT3, I knew that I was in something different. It has everything that is great about the previous 911s, but sounds even better," Patterson confessed about his first impressions behind the wheel of the new Porsche 911 GT3.
Here's the truth, the YouTuber's sentiments are not blown out of proportion. With the new 911 GT3, Porsche was on a mission to make a statement to the world of motorsports. It's a blend of everything you'd love pushing a sports car to its limit around a track. Sadly, this power and handling cocktail (everything great about previous 911s) by Porsche is destined for extinction.
So, what makes the 911 GT3 a spectacular track car? Like all performance cars, it all starts with what's under the hood.
It packs a naturally aspirated high-revving 4.0-liter flat-six, capable of 503 hp (510 ps) and 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) of torque and able to rev up to 9,000 rpm.
To harness all the power, the GT3 offers both a seven-speed (PDK) and a six-speed manual, with the automatic variant doing 0-60 (97kph) in 3.2 seconds and the manual hitting the same in 3.4 seconds.
Its exterior looks, characterized by its conspicuous swan-neck spoiler and twin nostril vents on the front hood (non-aesthetic), makes this sports car look like a predator. And it's also got a wholesome cabin of thrills and sounds that'll make the most avid car fanatic break the bank.
"You never doubt the car. Ever. It does exactly what you want, and this is why people save up their whole lives to own a GT3," Patterson said, flooring the gas pedal.
As the YouTuber says, the new 911 GT3 is best experienced in person. However, if you are curious about how it drives, we recommend watching the video below for some of that action.
PS: As you'd expect, it's mostly engine sound!
