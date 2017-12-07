autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Track Battle Is Epic

7 Dec 2017, 8:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Even as a massive Neunelfer aficionados, we have to admit that parking the 911 GT2 RS next to the Lamborghini Huracan Performante risks making the Zuffenhausen hero look slower - what, you don't remember the childhood time when you raced cars just by looking at them, totally unaware of their specs?
6 photos
Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Track BattlePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Track BattlePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Track BattlePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Track BattlePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Track Battle
Nevertheless, once the pair of supercars starts rolling, the German animal demonstrates that having the engine at the back is not a drawback, but an asset.

Both velocity tools have proven their might on the Green Hell, as we're talking about cars that belong in the Nordschleife's hall of chronograph fame. However, the 640 hp Raging Bull's 6:52 record didn't stand for too long, with the Rennsport Neunelfer's 6:43 bringing the trophy to Zuffenhausen.

Nevertheless, we had been eagerly anticipating the moment when the naturally aspirated Italian exotic would duke it out with the twin-turbo flat-six wielder in independent hands.

The wait is now over, with Sport Auto having thrown the two at each other on Hockenheim. The German mag, which is responsible for plenty of independent Ring lap times, uses the short version of the H circuit, but you shouldn't fret, as the intensity of this adventure (think: onboard footage) means time can slow down.

Paying attention to the steering wheel action will tell you quite a lot about each car's handling, while the sheer fact that the atmospheric Lambo doesn't fall too far behind the TT Porscha on the straights deserves a round of applause.

Make sure you stick around until the end of the 3:20 clip, since you'll need to take a good look at the leaderboard displayed at the end. You see, with machines such as the McLaren P15, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 road car, the Ferrari 488 GTO being almost ready to step out of the oven, that hierarchy shouldn't last too long. Oh, and let's not forget the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, whose Nurburgring fate will be decided next year.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 lamborghini huracan performante lamborghini Huracan supercar cool
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Latest car models:
ALPINE A110ALPINE A110 CoupeVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactLAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVNISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVAll car models  