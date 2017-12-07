Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Track Battle Is Epic

Even as a massive Neunelfer aficionados, we have to admit that parking the 911 GT2 RS next to the Lamborghini Huracan Performante risks making the Zuffenhausen hero look slower - what, you don't remember the childhood time when you raced cars just by looking at them, totally unaware of their specs?

Both velocity tools have proven their might on the Green Hell, as we're talking about cars that belong in the Nordschleife's hall of chronograph fame. However, the 640 hp Raging Bull's 6:52 record didn't stand for too long, with the Rennsport Neunelfer's 6:43 bringing the trophy to Zuffenhausen.



Nevertheless, we had been eagerly anticipating the moment when the naturally aspirated Italian exotic would duke it out with the twin-turbo flat-six wielder in independent hands.



The wait is now over, with Sport Auto having thrown the two at each other on Hockenheim. The German mag, which is responsible for plenty of independent Ring lap times, uses the short version of the H circuit, but you shouldn't fret, as the intensity of this adventure (think: onboard footage) means time can slow down.



Paying attention to the steering wheel action will tell you quite a lot about each car's handling, while the sheer fact that the atmospheric Lambo doesn't fall too far behind the TT Porscha on the straights deserves a round of applause.



Make sure you stick around until the end of the 3:20 clip, since you'll need to take a good look at the leaderboard displayed at the end. You see, with machines such as the



