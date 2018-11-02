Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR Laps the Ring in 6:40.3 Minutes, Is Fastest Road Legal Car

The accomplishment belongs to a Porsche 911 GT2 RS driven by Lars Kern and tweaked with the help of engineers from Manthey-Racing.On October 25, the driver took the 911 on a high-speed run that ended 6:40.3 minutes after leaving the starting line, and landed the German-made car the title of the fastest road-legal sports car on the Ring.The model which accomplished this was a stock GT2 RS, fitted with a new performance kit from Manthey-Racing for improved aerodynamics, hence the MR lettering in its name. Other than that, only the seat of the driver was changed compared to the stock version, but that didn’t alter the weight of the car in any way, says Porsche.The achievement was made possible in part thank to what lies at the rear of the car, There sits a 3.8-litre engine that produces 700 hp and can push the car from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph).“The balance of the car is also very good with the new package,” said after the run Lars Kern.“I did not have to take any great risks to be fast. But I only had one attempt because it was already getting dark. It worked out first time though.”The 911 GT2 RS was presented for the first time last year, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car was, and still is, the fastest and most powerful 911 of all time.The MR variant tweaked by the guys at Manthey-Racing is available for purchase for club sport and track day events.