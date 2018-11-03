autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey Record Car Destroys 911 GT3 RS in Nurburgring Chase

3 Nov 2018, 10:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
What do you do when you are just days away from the end of the 2018 Nurburgring season? Well, if you're Porsche, you set a new lap record. And this is precisely what the Germans did yesterday, with the help of the 911 GT3 RS MR.
4 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR on RingPorsche 911 GT3 RS vs Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR on RingPorsche 911 GT3 RS vs Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR on Ring
As we explained yesterday, the rear-engined tool managed to blitz the infamous German track in 6:40.3. This not only makes the car a full seven seconds quicker than the non-MR version, but also means the Neunelfer is quicker than the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The two extra letters at the end of the car's designation stand for Manthey Racing. We're talking about a crew that handles race and road cars for customers, with Porsche owning 51 percent of the company.

And while the GT2 RS has maintained the right to wear a number plate, the mods fitted to the car were minor. We're talking about an aero package, a Ring-friendly chassis tweak, along with a racing driver seat - note that the latter doesn't bring any weight benefits.

The balance of the car is also very good with the new package. I did not have to take any great risks to be fast. But I only had one attempt because it was already getting dark. It worked out first time though,” Porsche driver Lars Kern said.

And while all the bits mentioned above led to the said accolade, Kern did complete his practice. And this is precisely what we're here to showcase.

As you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the racer pushed the 700 horsepower toy hard on the Ring even before the record run.

The footage was captured from inside a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. And while the driver of the naturally aspirated model did his best to keep up with the 2RS, he obviously got left behind once traffic allowed this.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche Nurburgring
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Is It Cheating? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Story of Retro Cars that Didn't Survive Past a GenerationA Story of Retro Cars that Didn't Survive Past a Generation
On Electric Harleys and New Generations U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Story of Donald Campbell and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbell and the Bluebird K7
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumPORSCHE Panamera GTSPORSCHE Panamera GTS Upper PremiumPORSCHE MacanPORSCHE Macan Large SUVPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 