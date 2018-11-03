Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey Record Car Destroys 911 GT3 RS in Nurburgring Chase

What do you do when you are just days away from the end of the 2018 Nurburgring season? Well, if you're Porsche, you set a new lap record. And this is precisely what the Germans did yesterday, with the help of the 911 GT3 RS MR.

As we explained yesterday, the rear-engined tool managed to blitz the infamous German track in 6:40.3. This not only makes the car a full seven seconds quicker than the non-MR version, but also means the Neunelfer is quicker than the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.The two extra letters at the end of the car's designation stand for Manthey Racing. We're talking about a crew that handles race and road cars for customers, with Porsche owning 51 percent of the company.And while the GT2 RS has maintained the right to wear a number plate, the mods fitted to the car were minor. We're talking about an aero package, a Ring-friendly chassis tweak, along with a racing driver seat - note that the latter doesn't bring any weight benefits.“The balance of the car is also very good with the new package. I did not have to take any great risks to be fast. But I only had one attempt because it was already getting dark. It worked out first time though,” Porsche driver Lars Kern said.And while all the bits mentioned above led to the said accolade, Kern did complete his practice. And this is precisely what we're here to showcase.As you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the racer pushed the 700 horsepower toy hard on the Ring even before the record run.The footage was captured from inside a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS . And while the driver of the naturally aspirated model did his best to keep up with the 2RS, he obviously got left behind once traffic allowed this.