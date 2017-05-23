autoevolution

Porsche 911 Gets Obliterated During Customer Test Drive

 
23 May 2017, 10:46 UTC ·
by
If somebody enters a Porsche dealership and asks for a test drive, unless he owns at least one more Porsche model that's not a Cayenne or a Panamera, he should be refused and never allowed to enter the premises again.
Think about it for a minute: this is Porsche we're talking about. You don't go to a Swiss watchmaker and ask to keep the wrist watch for a few days just to see if it can tell the time right, do you? You respect the tradition behind their work and the fact they've been confirmed to do great horologes time and time again.

It's the same with Porsche. If you want to buy a Porsche, particularly one from the iconic 911 range, you don't need to ask for a test drive. Countless others have driven them before you - most of them much better drivers, by the way - and declared them to be nothing short of the ultimate sports car.

"It's my money, so I want to drive it first," was probably what the guy in the clip below uttered just before the salesperson handed him the key fob and started heading toward the parking lot. Going on a test drive with a person you've known for just a few minutes is a cringy experience for everyone selling cars, but it's even more so when said vehicles are expensive and go very, very fast.

The antidote to that is having a pre-defined route that consists of narrow roads with low speed limits. However, not everyone gets the subtle hint, so when they find themselves with several hundreds of horsepower under their right foot, they go YOLO and slam the throttle.

"What? There's a corner coming up? So what? Didn't you just tell about the German engineering and how good the 911 chassis is? Isn't this a test drive? Let's test it," were probably his last words just before he scraped that poor innocent sedan coming the other way. "I hope this has insurance because I'm not buying this piece of crap" were the ones that followed shortly after the crash.

