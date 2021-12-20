Porsche 911 Discards Air-Cooled Flat Six, Morphs Taycan GTS Into a 993 Wonder

Probably mesmerized by the attraction posed by one of the few “normal” automotive motor shows of late, Porsche landed with an army of introductions back in November in Los Angeles. And they had something for everyone.
No less than five world premieres were marked for the Californian debut. Porsche’s new 718 Cayman GT4 RS and its race-focused Clubsport sibling catered to driving enthusiasts on and around the track. Its Panamera Platinum Edition was for the local one-percenter, and there were even some sustainable novelties.
Those who appreciate Porsche for its EV efforts naturally only had eyes for the company’s all-new 2022 Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. But it seems they weren’t the only ones with a fixation on them. Instead, these 590-horsepower four- and five-door electric vehicles have also become the darlings of one automotive virtual artist.
Siim Parn, the Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, has cooked up another of his favorite retro-modern recipes. This time around, he is reusing ingredients... Well, sort of. As such, after first transforming the standard 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS into a modernized Carrera GT to present a stunning EV roadster, he is recycling the idea for something a bit older.
This time around, the object of Porsche affection has become the 993-series air-cooled Porsche 911. The iteration produced between 1994 and 1998 is (in)famously well known among aficionados for marking the company’s discontinuation of air-cooled flat-six engines. Well, on this occasion, there is no ICE at all...
Whether that’s outrageous or not is everyone’s choice. On the other hand, morphing the Taycan GTS into a two-door coupe heavily inspired by the 993-era Porsche 911 is something that may be even less well-received by purist fans. As for our own two cents, we feel that Siim Parn has enough experience with virtual “neo-retro” creations to successfully pull this “future vintage” idea without too much hustle. Just with quirky, yet naturally-flowing lines...
