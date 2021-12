Porsche 911 Discards Air-Cooled Flat Six, Morphs Taycan GTS Into a 993 Wonder

EV

No less than five world premieres were marked for the Californian debut. Porsche’s new 718 Cayman GT4 RS and its race-focused Clubsport sibling catered to driving enthusiasts on and around the track. Its Panamera Platinum Edition was for the local one-percenter, and there were even some sustainable novelties.Those who appreciate Porsche for itsefforts naturally only had eyes for the company’s all-new 2022 Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. But it seems they weren’t the only ones with a fixation on them. Instead, these 590-horsepower four- and five-door electric vehicles have also become the darlings of one automotive virtual artist.Siim Parn, the Estonia-based pixel master better known as spdesignsest on social media, has cooked up another of his favorite retro-modern recipes. This time around, he is reusing ingredients... Well, sort of. As such, after first transforming the standard 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS into a modernized Carrera GT to present a stunning EV roadster, he is recycling the idea for something a bit older.This time around, the object of Porsche affection has become the 993-series air-cooled Porsche 911. The iteration produced between 1994 and 1998 is (in)famously well known among aficionados for marking the company’s discontinuation of air-cooled flat-six engines. Well, on this occasion, there is noat all...Whether that’s outrageous or not is everyone’s choice. On the other hand, morphing the Taycan GTS into a two-door coupe heavily inspired by the 993-era Porsche 911 is something that may be even less well-received by purist fans. As for our own two cents, we feel that Siim Parn has enough experience with virtual “neo-retro” creations to successfully pull this “future vintage” idea without too much hustle. Just with quirky, yet naturally-flowing lines...