Porsche 911 "Daytona" Is Not Your Typical Muscle Car

No, your eyes aren't playing a trick on you - the rendering we have here proposes a Porsche 911 with the kind of wing that defines the 1970 Dodge Charger Daytona. Now, given the immense distance between the cultures the two go-fast machines come from, one might wonder why a digital artist would even attempt such a stunt.
Well, according to Marcell Sebestyen and those who agree with him, yours truly included, this type of aero device doesn't just look good when matched to a nose cone and fitted to a classic muscle car.
In fact, the aficionado, who happens to be an exterior designer for Kia Motors Europe, isn't even at the first transplat of the sort - last time we discussed such a stunt, that generous wing landed on the C3 Chevrolet Corvette, which, of course, raises a question: will the number of purists upset by this 911 work exceed that one for the all-American mashup?
We're dealing with a 992 Neunelfer, albeit not the latest Turbo model (that would've required air intakes in the rear fenders). Nevertheless, the integration of the wing required serious work.
For one, the downforce hardware is not as tall as the one that helped the Charger Daytona set a 200.447 mph record back in 1970, with NASCAR driver Buddy Baker behind the wheel.
In fact, the wing now features a wraparound setup, a feature that's partly similar to what we've seen on a recent rendering portraying a modernized version of the said Dodge. And the name of the track the rear-engined model calls home is found on its sides.
While the nose of the Porscha, with its low-mounted air intake and its side canards, creates an aerodynamic balance together with the posterior, we can say the same about color-coding.
Since the posterior will always remain the defining part of the Porsche 911, we find extra mods here, in the form of a custom exhaust setup that allows for yet another downforce trick, namely a full-width diffuser.
The air extractors adorning the front wings? These Rennsport-borrowed bits are on the house.
