Porsche 911 "Daytona" Is Not Your Typical Muscle Car

911 NÜRBURG / The wing madness continues... What would be the German equivalent of the Daytona wing? Was wondering how it would look on the 911, of course as a tribute to their latest record on the Nürburgring. #Porsche #911 #nurburgring #992 #911992 #wingmadness #Daytona #racecar #porschedaily #massivewing #yellow #petrolburner #bigwing #notelectric #troublemaker #badtothebone #aero #photoshop #sketch

A post shared by Marcell Sebestyen (@marcell_sebestyen) on Apr 12, 2020 at 2:40pm PDT