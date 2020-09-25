Porsche 911 Carrera Takes on C8 Corvette and Shelby GT500 in Sports Car Review

4 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio Loses Twice to Ferrari F8 Tributo, Crowd Is Furious

Is the Shelby GT500 a sports car now? How come they used a base model Porsche 911? And why do the cars look like they've been colored after exotic fish? This comparison review answers all your Corvette vs. Porsche questions and we absolutely love it. 5 photos



The specs for these particular test vehicles are wildly different. Starting with the 911 Carrera, it's both the least powerful and the most expensive car here. Yet that's somehow not a problem.



The core of the rear-engined Stuttgart toy is an updated twin-turbo 3.0-liter making 379 horsepower. It's the only one available with a manual and costs a whopping $115,000.



Meanwhile, the C8 Corvette is an $80,000 game-changer. That's how much money Edmunds actually paid to own this 495 horsepower naturally aspirated 6.2-liter beast. And finally, we have the supercharged, 760 horsepower GT500, hiding a lot of advanced performance tech under its brutish exterior. It too costs about $80,000.



Putting the official numbers to the test, the reviewers found that the GT500 was only fastest at the drag strip. The rest of the time, the C8 and 911 Carrera had superior launches. It's quite surprising to see a 379 horsepower being equal or superior to a 760 hp one, but it comes down to weight.



If you pay close enough attention, you'll notice that they're not sure which sports car has the most precise handling or engine response. There's no clear winner here, but the Corvette comes close to being it.



