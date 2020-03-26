Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 4.2 Rendered, Looks Like the 992 Special We Need

With Porsche having recently introduced the Turbo incarnation of the 992 Neunelfer, it's only normal to look ahead at the inevitable wave of versions and editions of the 911. Some of these are predictable, as is the case with the GT3 that has already been spied. Then again, with each generation, Zuffenhausen selects certain iconic retro models in its quest to come up with fresh arrivals.
For instance, the 991 had the 911 R, and while such examples don't usually show up in the first part of a generation's life cycle, we're already wondering what Zuffenhausen is cooking for the 992.
Well, digital artist Alan Derosier, who is no stranger to rendering incredible Porsche comebacks, has come up with the (ready for it?) Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 4.2.
As it turns out, the penning master rendered the proposal as part of a social media challenge dubbed #rearendchallenge, with these design adventures being more popular than ever nowadays (here's an example that saw Sasha Selipanov, Koenigsegg's design boss, launching such a project late last year). In fact, you'll be able to check out more details in the social media post below.
The pixel portrait we're talking about stretches the already-wider 992 body, while adding a tastefully restrained ducktail spoiler. As for the rear apron, this mixes wide air vents with crosshair-style exhaust tips and a complex diffuser-style element.
When it comes to the massive tech changes expected from such a model, we can use its inspiration source (more on this below) as a preview.
As the die-hard Porsche enthusiasts among you may have figured out, the inspiration for this eye candy comes from the 1973 911 Carrera RSR 2.8. Based on the already-savage 1972 Carrera RS 2.7, the first was developed for long-distance GT racing and brought serious improvements ranging from an 80 kg diet to a jump from 210 to 300 ponies. Further upgrades targeted the chassis, the braking system and, of course, the aero side of the machine. For the record, only 55 units of the rear-engined tool were built for the 1973 season.
I was nominated by @art__martins for the #rearendchallenge so I thought it was a good opportunity to imagine how a modern interpretation of one of my all time favorite @porsche , the 1973 2.8 RSR! So here is my 4.2 RSR, N/A and manual of course! So now I’m nominating @art__martins @sashaselipanov @deyan_denkov @esamust @alex356912 #porsche #porschersr #porschersrtribute #porsche28rsr #porschedesign #porschestyling #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesignsketch #studiokurbos #stuttgart