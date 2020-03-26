Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 4.2 Rendered, Looks Like the 992 Special We Need

View this post on Instagram

I was nominated by @art__martins for the #rearendchallenge so I thought it was a good opportunity to imagine how a modern interpretation of one of my all time favorite @porsche , the 1973 2.8 RSR! So here is my 4.2 RSR, N/A and manual of course! So now I’m nominating @art__martins @sashaselipanov @deyan_denkov @esamust @alex356912 #porsche #porschersr #porschersrtribute #porsche28rsr #porschedesign #porschestyling #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesignsketch #studiokurbos #stuttgart

