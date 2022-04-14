Porsche 911 Carrera Hits the Autobahn, Maxes out Its Tacho, Proves a Point

The entry-level model in the Porsche 911 line-up for the 992 generation is called the Carrera. The current generation model was introduced in 2019, and it comes with a turbocharged motor from the factory. Historically, the 911 Carrera was naturally aspirated, but that aspect changed with the 992 generation.
In the case of many other manufacturers, the base model is not exactly exciting in terms of performance, but this does not apply to Porsche, and it never applied to any 911. The entry-level model in this range comes with a 3.0-liter flat-six motor that pumps out 385 horsepower at 6,500 rpm, and its peak torque sits at 332 lb.-ft. (450 Nm), available between 1,950 and 5,000 rpm.
With such a broad range for its peak torque, the 911 Carrera can provide impressive performance. Off the line, it can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds. The top speed sits at 295 kph (183 mph), which is not too shabby for an entry-level variant of a model, whatever that model is, right?
The 911 Carrera has an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, and it sends all its resources to the rear wheels. For all-wheel-drive in the 911 range, the Carrera 4 is the starting point for your dream car, if that is what you desire.
For most people, 385 metric horsepower is more than enough for a car, and the top speed of this model is high enough to be able to get you in trouble in almost all countries in this world.
The only place outside a racetrack where you can take a 911 like this one to its top speed is the German Autobahn, which has sections that do not have a speed limit.
While it is best enjoyed on a track or an empty road, the 911 Carrera will not disappoint if you try to take it to its top speed on the highway.
If there is enough room ahead, and it is also your responsibility to check that – as other motorists cannot possibly know how fast you are driving, you can experience what the folks over at Auto Top NL have done in the video below.
