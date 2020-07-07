Porsche 911 "Carbon Child" Is Air-Cooled Perfection

The past decade has seen the popularity of air-cooled Porsche 911s going through the roof, not least thanks to stellar efforts of Californian developers Singer and Gunterwerks. So how about a different flavor coming from Japan?
When you think about the fact that each and every body panel on this 911 was built from carbon fiber (clear finish for the win!), a massive smile will show up on your face. The starting point for the project was a 1981 Porsche 911 Coupe. However, the body transformation also saw this 993-generation example receiving a long-hood makeover, since this is more appealing than the impact bumper design that was present on the original car.
And that's not all: it appears that 4 Laws, the aftermarket developer behind this build, decided to mix the dry and wet carbon techniques, with the resulting material being stronger than both. At the same time, this is friendlier to the scales than wet carbon, albeit while still not as light as dry carbon.
The ride height has been reduced, while the rear-engined machine talks to the road via 15-inch Watanabe RS wheels, which make for show-stoppers. Oh, and let's not overlook the ghosted "Porsche" script that adorns the doors.
The wonder material has also made its way inside the car. As such, the extensive carbon diet involves elements such as the dashboard, the door panels and the seats. Of course, leather is also used and while this isn't quite as light as Alcantara, we can see the door handles being replaced by straps, a trick that's already famous among Porschephiles.
Besides, as highlighted by one of the Instagram posts below from the specialist's Instagram account, you can always choose an Alcantara finish for the interior.
No details about the tech side are mentioned and while such work would obviously up the ante on the financial level, here's to hoping a full build won't reach the sky-high prices of the Californian projects.
Interestingly, 4 Laws seems to have applied a similar treatment to a second Porsche, namely a 911 SC - the model was built between 1978 and 1983, even though the year of this exact unit is not mentioned. In fact, you can see the SC on the left of the last image below (note that the Watanabe wheels are on this car in the shot, while the said 993 comes with larger units).
