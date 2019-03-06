2020 BMW 7 Series Look Dignified In Geneva

Porsche 718 Cayman T and 718 Boxster T Show Extreme Specs in Geneva

Earlier today, we talked about how Porsche decided to stick to the basics for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with the carmaker steering clear of introducing any novelty (we had already met the Geneva-debuting 911 Cabriolet and 718 Cayman T/Boxster T over the web). And since we've already shown you live pics of the said Neunelfer, we are now back on the topic to showcase the mid-engined specials. 27 photos



The standard turbo-four of the base model still delivers 300 horsepower. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that Zuffenahsuen is reportedly working on six-cylinder 718 models that would be slotted below the confirmed 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder ( To put it shortly, the T is to the base 718 what the GTS is to the S model, albeit with a little weight-saving twist. As such, the infotainment module (that's PCM in Porsche talk) can be removed, the door handles are replaced by fabric pulls and power two-way adjustable sports seats with black Sport-Tex centers can be installed. However, you can have the PCM module back in the center of the dash as a no-cost option.Turning to these scale-friendly measures can offset the extra weight introduced by the addition of the Gasoline Particulate Filter - the latter has come due to the introduction of the WLTP stricter emission measurement and it's present in all fresh arrivals, from the 992 Neunelfer to the facelifted Audi R8.For the Geneva cars, the 718 Boxster T showcases the said seats and the infotainment delete, while the 718 Cayman T packs the PCM, but comes with the full bucket seats, as you'll be able to notice in the images above. Oh, and both mid-engined toys come dressed in Indian Red.Basically, the 718 T models are not as focused as the 911 Carrera T, which comes with a shorter final drive and lighter side windows. So we're looking at a value package that brings a financial advantage of between 5 and 10 percent compared to a base model fitted with the features offered as standard here.The said goodies include the Sport Chrono Package (you get the little switch on the wheel that activates the various driving modes, including the livelier Sport Plus mode), PASM Sport (active suspension, 20mm lower) and active tranny mounts for the optional PDK. There's also PTV (mechanical locking rear diff) and 20-inch wheels.The standard turbo-four of the base model still delivers 300 horsepower. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that Zuffenahsuen is reportedly working on six-cylinder 718 models that would be slotted below the confirmed 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder ( here are some spyshots on the matter).