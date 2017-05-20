Porsche 718 Cayman S, BMW M2 and Audi TT RS Get Dyno-Tested Together

Drive Tribe is taking the roundabout route to answering one of live's big questions: which German sportscar should you buy this year? Three top contenders are ready for a fight, the Audi TT RS, BMW M2 and Porsche 718 Cayman S.





You probably all have your favorites, which is why road test editor Vicky Parrot starts things off objectively with dyno tests carried out at one of the most respected tuners in Britain, Litchfield.You might remember Vicky as a What Car? reviewer. The guy behind the wheel has also been plucked from another magazine, Jethro Bovingdon from Evo.Before they time the three blue cars to 130 mph, set laps and try to have fun, part 1 of the quarter of reviews aims to determine the real weights and power outputs. The numbers are in kilograms, bhp, and lb-ft. But it's pretty easy to see that all the engines are matching or exceeding the manufacturer claims.The weight increase exhibited by all three could come down to the driver doing the tests, a full tank of fuel or something like a laptop or other device onboard. Every little bit matters. Or this could just be us trying to rationalize some poor numbers.Despite not having the biggest engine here, the Audi TT RS puts out the most power with an impressive 416 bhp. Litchfield says that it's tested multiple other cars with this engine and they all exceed the manufacturer's claims, so it's not a case of a press car that's been tuned. However, the ridiculous 60:40 weight distribution is bound to hurt it later on.Previous drag races have shown that it's a traction monster that will walk all over the M2 and new Cayman. However, for those looking to go on track days or simply feel the tail come out, Audi is out of the running.