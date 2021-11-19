Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Shooting Brake Has More Room for CGI Golf Bags

No less than four generations have passed since Porsche introduced the phenomenally successful Boxster and Cayman siblings. Enough time for us to get the hang of it. So, right now it’s that sweet time when the GT4 RS drops to make everyone go crazy.
As expected, Porsche had a field day at this year’s edition of the traditionally legendary Los Angeles Auto Show. The German sports car (and SUV/EV) maker has taken California by storm, with no less than five world debuts. In no particular order, these were the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS (plus Clubsport), Panamera Platinum Edition, as well as the all-new Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo siblings.
Naturally, everyone – including the automaker – considers the flagship 718 Cayman GT4 RS (plus Clubsport) as the main highlight of the West Coast event. It appears that virtual artists agree with the assessment, including the British pixel master better known by his j.b.cars alias on social media. But since we are dealing with a CGI expert, he could not just live the GT4 RS coupe alone.
Instead, it turns out that a “completely pointless” 718 Cayman GT4 RS Shooting Brake was just around the digital corner. Well, it might be just wishful thinking, but we don’t see it as futile. Because of the ultra-sporty mid-engine coupe setup, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS does have a possible inherent design flaw: where does one stash the golf bags?
Sure, we know the GT4 RS is a track-oriented flagship version of the 718 series. So, we should have thought about the racing suit, gloves, and helmets, right? But come on, that’s what Clubsports are for. The “normal” GT4 RS might only see the outskirts of a racetrack while on its way to the owner's golf club.
And even if Porsche probably thought about that and there’s room for at least one golf bag, where do you put the second one? After all, the GT4 RS does come with two seats. Now, a Shooting Brake version probably takes care of the hypothetical conundrum with additional trunk space behind the 911 GT3’s borrowed 4.0-liter flat-six with 493 horsepower!
