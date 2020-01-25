Bad Boys For Life Movie Review: Your ‘90s Comfort Zone, But Better

4 Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S

1 Will Smith Is Your Lyft Driver in an Electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Porsche 2020 Super Bowl Ad, Starring Electric Taycan, Beats Action Movies

Porsche has taken a 23-year break from showing ads during the biggest sporting event in the world, Super Bowl, but it’s jumping back into the fray for the 2020 edition, LIV. And it’s doing so just to flex. 14 photos



How’s that for flexing your muscles?



The ad is meant to showcase the



You can see it in full at the bottom of the page. At the 0:45-minute mark, you can even catch a glimpse of the upcoming



The action starts at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, where unaware security guards are caught in an emergency situation when an alarm is triggered by a thief getting away in the dead-silent Taycan Turbo S. Probably ignorant of the fact that they’re all about to lose their jobs, the same security guards jump in other Porsches on display and start chasing down the thief through Heidelberg, Heppenheim and the Black Forest.



We won’t spoil the twist for you, but suffice to say that no one would mind if Porsche got into making action movies or, at the very least, offered a sequel to The Heist.



A 60-second version of the extended cut will play during the 2020 Super Bowl, which will take place on February 2 in Miami. As for Porsche’s return to the tradition of running ads during it, Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, had this to say in a statement for



“The spotlight and buzz around ads at this event make it a perfect venue for reaching new fans – in a fun way that connects with the game's themes of performance and competition. A Porsche is always a driver's car, and the playful chase in The Heist draws a clear line through decades of models to the Taycan. They all share the same soul.”



No one’s mad about it, though. Hours after announcing its first Super Bowl ad since 1997 on Friday, Porsche released the extended cut of the ad, called The Heist. It beats most recent action movies, playing out like a thrilling car chase with plenty of humor, a rather unexpected twist and, most importantly, plenty of Porsche cars, from the iconic tractor 218 Standard (N 218) to the 917 K race car, the 718 Cayman GT4, 930 Turbo and plenty of 911s, and the new all-electric Taycan Turbo S.How’s that for flexing your muscles?The ad is meant to showcase the electric Taycan Turbo S , but in a way that ties it to the past. As Porsche is looking forward to an electric future, it’s paying homage to its history by including many of its iconic cars in a 2.30-minute short film that beats even full-length action movies.You can see it in full at the bottom of the page. At the 0:45-minute mark, you can even catch a glimpse of the upcoming 992 GT3 in blue, in what can only be described as the most delicious easter egg for all Porsche lovers.The action starts at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, where unaware security guards are caught in an emergency situation when an alarm is triggered by a thief getting away in the dead-silent Taycan Turbo S. Probably ignorant of the fact that they’re all about to lose their jobs, the same security guards jump in other Porsches on display and start chasing down the thief through Heidelberg, Heppenheim and the Black Forest.We won’t spoil the twist for you, but suffice to say that no one would mind if Porsche got into making action movies or, at the very least, offered a sequel to The Heist.A 60-second version of the extended cut will play during the 2020 Super Bowl, which will take place on February 2 in Miami. As for Porsche’s return to the tradition of running ads during it, Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, had this to say in a statement for AdWeek “The spotlight and buzz around ads at this event make it a perfect venue for reaching new fans – in a fun way that connects with the game's themes of performance and competition. A Porsche is always a driver's car, and the playful chase in The Heist draws a clear line through decades of models to the Taycan. They all share the same soul.”