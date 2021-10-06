Porche's Design Boss Is Not Against an Electric 911, Just Do Not Expect It Too Soon

The Porsche 911 will be the last car in the brand's portfolio to get an electric drivetrain, if it ever gets one. The statement came from Porsche's CEO Oliver Blume in March 2021. A recent statement from the company's design chief, Michael Mauer, hinted that an electric 911 has already been imagined.
If an electric Porsche 911 is too much for you, do not worry just yet, the beloved German sports car will not be shelved for its EV variant too soon. As Michael Mauer told the Brits at Autocar in an interview, an electric 911 is unlikely to appear before 2030. Other electric sports cars from Porsche should be on the market by then.
We should point out that, even if an electric 911 will be shown, it does not mean that the EV will bring the elimination of internal combustion engines in the range. Porsche's leaders are aware of the emotions attached to its iconic model and will do everything they can to keep it alive for as long as possible.
Interestingly, Porsche's chief of design does not feel too worried about the electric drivetrain technology, which he feels could bring more freedom to the designers. Instead, as Mauer explained, future restrictions and limitations will bring packaging challenges.
From Mauer's point of view, the flat-six engine sound is "not 100 percent of the emotion behind a 911." Instead, the designer feels that handling, design, and cornering behavior make the Porsche 911 so loved within the automotive world.
Porsche's chief designer explains that he has seen the company go from an air-cooled 911 to a water-cooled one, and from naturally aspirated engines all-round to turbocharged units. Michael Mauer sees the electric 911 as something easy to accomplish from the design perspective. The vehicle would not have the famous flat-six sound, but the designer is not sure that future customers of the 911 will necessarily need that sound to enjoy driving.
As you have already seen on autoevolution, the Porsche 911 is already being tested with a hybrid drivetrain. The future variant was planned from day one for the 922 generation of Porsche's iconic model, and it appears that the time to develop it has come.
