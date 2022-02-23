Popular Mobile Game Has Its Logo Emblazoned on a NASCAR Race Car

Not many people who play games haven’t heard about PUBG Mobile, one of the highest-grossing mobile games ever, but there’s probably bound to be quite a lot of NASCAR fans who don’t know what PUBG Mobile really is and will be confused to see the “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” phrase emblazoned on one of the competing cars.
The battle royale phenomenon under Tencent’s umbrella announced it has teamed up with JR Motorsports to put its official logo and key art on the #8 car driven by Josh Berry. Along with the iconic “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” phrase, PUBG Mobile’s visuals will be featured on the NASCAR Xfinity Series racer in four upcoming races:
“Mobile gaming has become so popular these days, so it’s great to showcase PUBG Mobile on our No. 8. As a big gaming fan, I'm excited to be able to represent PUBG Mobile as it celebrates its fourth anniversary,” said Josh Berry.
Tencent, PUBG Mobile’s owner, has invested a lot in this kind of partnerships in an attempt to tap into new audiences. Today’s announcement is another example of how the Chinese giant plans to convince potential new players to try out PUBG Mobile.
“We’re excited to return as a partner with JR Motorsports and support Josh Berry and the No. 8 team. Much like PUBG MOBILE, the NASCAR community features a dedicated fanbase and this partnership gives us an opportunity to connect with our players in a new and exciting way,” said Anthony Crouts, senior director of marketing for PUBG Mobile.
Just to give you an idea of how much money Tencent is willing to invest to make PUBG Mobile even more popular than it is right now, it’s worth noting that Arcane: A League of Legends Story and Spider-Man: No Way Home are among the most recent franchises that had collaborations with the battle royale.
- Auto Club Speedway on February 26
- Phoenix Raceway on March 12
- Circuit of the Americas on March 26
- Talladega Superspeedway on April 23
“Mobile gaming has become so popular these days, so it’s great to showcase PUBG Mobile on our No. 8. As a big gaming fan, I'm excited to be able to represent PUBG Mobile as it celebrates its fourth anniversary,” said Josh Berry.
Tencent, PUBG Mobile’s owner, has invested a lot in this kind of partnerships in an attempt to tap into new audiences. Today’s announcement is another example of how the Chinese giant plans to convince potential new players to try out PUBG Mobile.
“We’re excited to return as a partner with JR Motorsports and support Josh Berry and the No. 8 team. Much like PUBG MOBILE, the NASCAR community features a dedicated fanbase and this partnership gives us an opportunity to connect with our players in a new and exciting way,” said Anthony Crouts, senior director of marketing for PUBG Mobile.
Just to give you an idea of how much money Tencent is willing to invest to make PUBG Mobile even more popular than it is right now, it’s worth noting that Arcane: A League of Legends Story and Spider-Man: No Way Home are among the most recent franchises that had collaborations with the battle royale.