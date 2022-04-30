Popular Mechanic Shares His Summer Convertible Picks, Here's What You Should Buy

We’ve gotten through a very tough two and a half years. Enjoying the freedom we so much wanted back can be augmented this summer by getting a convertible for ourselves. If you’re thinking the same, then here’s what you should get to avoid any kind of trouble.
Getting a small summer cruiser might be an incredibly promising idea if you do not have any other important responsibilities to take care of this year. If it is within your budget to buy a roofless vehicle, then, by all means, do it. Everyone deserves a little bit of fun. Just remember the used car market is still very hot. You’ll have to be very patient if you don’t want to end up paying a lot more for the car of your choice. There are correctly priced cars out there!
According to well-known auto mechanic Car Wizard, there are some convertibles to avoid and some that will let you have fun without worrying the car has to spend too much time in the shop.
His first recommendation for people that want to take his advice is a Japanese branded vehicle, more precisely it is the little-known Toyota MR2 Spyder made from 2000 to 2007. This would make it to be the MK3, a denomination that indicates the third and last generation. The mechanic says this car is reliable and it won’t cost you much when it comes to filling it up. Car Wizard also says the manual gearbox is the one you should want since it is easier and cheaper to fix if it bogs down.
The second convertible that got the mechanic’s approval is the Porsche 986 Boxster made from 1996 to 2002. He argues this is one of the cheap, reliable Porsches you can buy right now. The car also comes with an interesting proposition, since you can enjoy a convertible that’s half of a 911. The rear is a bit different, but the auto mechanic says the car is the same as a 996-generation 911 from the driver's seat forward. He points out that you should check service records for an upgraded bearing and do an oil change.
The last car that’s part of the mechanic’s convertible picks is the Mazda MX-5 (NB) made from 1999 to 2005. He says that parts are available almost everywhere for these roadsters. Even if it’s not fast thanks to its modest four-cylinder, the Miata handles well and it’s not expensive to fix or maintain. It’ll also help you keep the fuel bills to a minimum.
The Car Wizard also has a list of convertibles you shouldn’t buy. These are the 1998-2006 Audi TT, the Volkswagen Beetle from the 1960s until the late 1970s, and the Volkswagen Rabbit (or Golf) Cabriolet made in the 1980s or 1990s.
If you don’t agree with the mechanic’s picks, then make sure to tell us what your convertible of choice would be for this summer.
According to well-known auto mechanic Car Wizard, there are some convertibles to avoid and some that will let you have fun without worrying the car has to spend too much time in the shop.
His first recommendation for people that want to take his advice is a Japanese branded vehicle, more precisely it is the little-known Toyota MR2 Spyder made from 2000 to 2007. This would make it to be the MK3, a denomination that indicates the third and last generation. The mechanic says this car is reliable and it won’t cost you much when it comes to filling it up. Car Wizard also says the manual gearbox is the one you should want since it is easier and cheaper to fix if it bogs down.
The second convertible that got the mechanic’s approval is the Porsche 986 Boxster made from 1996 to 2002. He argues this is one of the cheap, reliable Porsches you can buy right now. The car also comes with an interesting proposition, since you can enjoy a convertible that’s half of a 911. The rear is a bit different, but the auto mechanic says the car is the same as a 996-generation 911 from the driver's seat forward. He points out that you should check service records for an upgraded bearing and do an oil change.
The last car that’s part of the mechanic’s convertible picks is the Mazda MX-5 (NB) made from 1999 to 2005. He says that parts are available almost everywhere for these roadsters. Even if it’s not fast thanks to its modest four-cylinder, the Miata handles well and it’s not expensive to fix or maintain. It’ll also help you keep the fuel bills to a minimum.
The Car Wizard also has a list of convertibles you shouldn’t buy. These are the 1998-2006 Audi TT, the Volkswagen Beetle from the 1960s until the late 1970s, and the Volkswagen Rabbit (or Golf) Cabriolet made in the 1980s or 1990s.
If you don’t agree with the mechanic’s picks, then make sure to tell us what your convertible of choice would be for this summer.