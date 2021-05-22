Pope Francis Goes Green With All-Electric Popemobile From Fisker

5 Pope Francis to Ride in a Jeepney During His Visit to the Philippines

The Pope is about to receive some electric papal power. Following a private meeting held on Thursday with His Holiness, EV startup Fisker has announced that it will build the Holy See an all-electric car. 1 photo



After the attempt made on Pope John Paul's life in 1981 when he was riding his popemobile through Rome, vehicles started to feature bulletproof glass and chassis. Change also followed with Pope Francis' efforts toward a more sustainable life. The latest eco-friendly car to join the fleet was a hydrogen-powered



Now, in accord with Pope's environmental concerns, EV maker Fisker is developing a new popemobile. This is gonna be the first fully electric vehicle to be received by the Pontiff, and it will be based on the



It's a fully electric SUV that runs on an 80 kWh battery and has a range of about 250 to 300 miles (402-482 km). It also features a solar roof that should offer around 1,000 miles (1,600 km) of range per year. For the papal transport, the interior will sport eco-friendly materials such as carpets made from recycled plastic bottles extracted from the ocean.



While the design of Fisker Ocean is pretty much the same, for the Pope, the transport will be modified, and a glass dome will be added, thanks to which the crowd will be able to see His Holiness during his travels.



