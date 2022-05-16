Poof! $150 Million Color-Changing Superyacht Pacific Has Gone Dark

In what is becoming a common response to sanctions, another superyacht owned by a Russian oligarch has gone dark, disappeared, vanished, fell off the map, whatever you want to call it. Pacific, a spectacular and luxurious $150 million superyacht, is no longer transmitting its location.
Pacific, known as Project Josi before delivery, is a 2010 build by prestigious shipyard Lurssen, named this way for its far-reaching capabilities. It was last located in the Caribbean Sea, making its way to Nassau in the Bahamas. Its stated destination was a strange choice because authorities here are working with U.S. authorities to seize assets from sanctioned oligarchs.
Pacific is owned by Leonid Mikhelson, who owns Russian gas giant Novatek and is on sanctions lists in the United States and Canada. Formerly known as Russia’s richest man, Mikhelson’s net worth is still believed to range between $19 billion and $26 billion, so while losing a $150 million superyacht won’t ruin him financially, it would still sting.
Pacific had been docked in Costa Rica until May 5 before sailing through the Panama Canal and heading towards the Caribbean Sea, Bloomberg reports, citing maritime tracking data. On May 8, it stopped transmitting its location, having turned off AIS trackers – an illegal but widely popular method (these days) of traveling in secrecy to reach friendlier waters where sanctions are not imposed.
According to the International Maritime Organization, all ships of 300 gross metric tons and above that travel internationally are required to have tracking systems that make their location visible to authorities and other vessels. We can all agree that visibility is the last thing Russian oligarchs want right now, where their floating luxury toys are concerned.
And Pacific is the very definition of a luxury toy. Delivered in 2010, it is immediately recognizable for its aggressive, almost warship-like silhouette, painted in a shade of silver that blends in with the exterior and creates the impression of changing colors. The exterior design is by German Frers, while the interior was penned by Bannenberg & Rowell.
Details about the Pacific are scarce because it was never offered for public charter. However, Lurssen did reveal ahead of the launch that it offered accommodation for 12 guests and 28 crew, featured two helipads, and, in addition to extended range, boasted a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph).
