Poll Ended: Millions Say Elon Musk Now Has No Choice But to Quit Twitter. Will He?

I’m guessing pretty much all of us promised something at a point and decided not to actually follow through. It’s human nature, I guess, to do so, and most of the time not that much harm is done. Things change however when you’re a billionaire with the destinies of many thousands of people in your hands.
Today is World Cup Qatar 2022 final day + 1, and we all should be talking about Argentina, France, and who really should have won the championship. Yet here we are, once again discussing Elon Musk because the man just can’t stop being at the center of attention.
This time, he decided to overshadow all the World Cup talk with a Twitter poll the likes of which he seems to be so fond of. This time, it’s a very serious poll, which may determine the future of the social media platform.
Some hours ago, Musk innocently asked “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” The reasons for asking this are for now his own, but people responded as you’d expect and flocked by the millions to answer the question.
By earlier this morning, a little over 15 million humans (not bots, hopefully) had voted on the poll, with 57.3 percent of them saying Musk leaving would be the right move. Now that the poll is over, the tally is 17.5 million votes, with 57.5 percent of them (meaning over 10 million) asking the man to call it quits.
The very interesting part about all this is that Musk promised to abide by the results of the poll. It remains to be seen if that’s another promise he intends to break.
Musk leaving the Twitter CEO role will probably not mean he’ll stop getting involved in how things move with the platform. He’d still own it, a toy to be used as pleased, so in the end this entire exercise could be nothing more than another publicity stunt.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022