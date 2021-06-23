Police Track Down Car Break-In Suspect, a Lot Furrier Than Expected

Cygnus Spacecraft to Depart the ISS, Will Deploy Two Satellites on Its Way Back

Police in Thornton, New Hampshire, have been working around the clock lately to solve a case of car break-ins happening in the region, and surveillance camera footage finally helped them track down the suspect. 6 photos



The car break-ins started a few weeks ago, but the investigators had a hard time finding a suspect simply because they found no fingerprints or trails that could lead them to a certain individual or group of thieves.As it turns out, there’s a good reason why the thief left no fingerprints : it’s because its hands are completely covered in fur, as recent surveillance video showed that the thief breaking into cars was actually a bear.Surprisingly, however, the black bear was quite a craftsman, as he always managed to leave the scene without leaving too many trails revealing his identity. The animal did cause some damage, such as the bumper of one vehicle, but other than that, it just broke into the car, searched for something to eat, and then just left without looking back.Local police say the bears are just coming close to cars because they’re searching for food, and this is why it’s critical for regions in the area never to leave any edibles in their cars.Their strong sense of smell allows bears to figure out if there’s any food inside a vehicle and then try to break into it, obviously causing substantial damage in the process. However, as we said, in this case, the four-legged suspect has always paid attention to the other belongings, trying not to leave any scratches.Furthermore, local police warn residents it’s better not to leave trash outside, as they could eventually end up face to face with a bear. In that case, they should make as much noise as possible and avoid panicking and running. That is exactly what most people would do anyway.