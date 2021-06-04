Police Sidelining an Entire Batch of Traffic Line Cutters Is Karma Well Served

The internet world brims with interesting automotive happenings, such as that video of a lady’s intricate ballet-climb inside a 30-inch lifted truck riding on 30-inch wheels. But seeing her pose for the camera after the successful attempt is probably just as satisfying as witnessing the "karma" police giving much-needed tickets to a full batch of traffic line cutters.
Yes, from time to time, we really need a bit of reassurance that humans can conquer everything. Whether that’s a truck seemingly lifted to the sky or the simple act of not disregarding both the law and common sense.
The good folks over at the ViralHog YouTube channel have the habit of presenting interesting automotive happenings in between all the videos with cute babies, animals, and all sorts of worldly happenings. While some may look quite uninteresting at first, patience is always a virtue—remember that one time when a beat-up Ford truck emerged from the ocean carrying a load of woods like a rock-crawling boss?
It’s the same with this one, because at first, all we see is someone’s traffic camera catching a slowdown caused by road work on US 101 northbound, just outside King City, California. Nothing really interesting happens initially, save for a bunch of uncivilized drivers using the emergency lane as if we’re on race day at Laguna Seca.
But surprise, surprise, from the 0:55 mark, we see a rather long line of cars parked on the shoulder. We counted seven of them, including cars, SUVs, trucks, and even a Tesla. That means karma doesn’t strike just for a particular category—just like the officer that stopped them for a fine, exactly as we asked on countless occasions when that also happened to us.
By the way, we noticed at the end of the video that a second police car stopped to assist, probably because all of those drivers were in a hurry to get somewhere as fast as possible, and authorities are always trying to be helpful and expedite matters as swiftly as possible.
