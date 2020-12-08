Police on Horseback? Not Anymore, Say Hello to the Police Interceptor e-Bike

More on this:

1 2021 Giant Road E+1 Pro Is Ready to Spice Up Your Christmas and New Year's Eve

2 Newest 'Grizzly” E-bike Trumps All Others with AWD, Massive Power, and Speed

3 Why You Should Dish Out More Than 10 Grand for Orbea’s 2021 Rise e-MTB

4 2021 Ducati MIG-S E-MTB Is Worthy of Your Personal Museum or Garage

5 The Indestructible UBCO 2x2 E-bikes Should be Drafted by Armies Around the World