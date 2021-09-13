Police Impounds a Unique BMW M3, You Won't Like the Ending

About a decade ago, a close friend of mine bought an Audi A4 B6 Avant. And he had a clear vision in mind about the tuning process of said car. He converted it to an RS4 B7 Avant but only visually speaking. The car still had a 4-cylinder diesel engine, but he would get challenged by other fast cars all the time.
And I got to drive that car for almost 150,000 miles (241,401 km) over about 7 years. It had KW V3 suspensions, a tuned exhaust, a cool set of rims, and a splendid Porsche-derived paint job. Over the years I've seen dozens of people converting their wagons to look or drive fast. And that's particularly cool when we're talking about a sporty station wagon that was never offered by the factory. So the news about an "F81" BMW M3 had me hooked right away.
West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom has just released a video, simply titled Crushed: show car was made from “at least four cars”. They've tracked down a BMW M3 Touring, the likes of which was never built by BMW. They quickly realized that the car isn't all that it seems. Reportedly, this is a cut-and-shut vehicle that's been built out of four cars. Now, I've heard stories about people welding together two halves to make an Audi S8, but I didn't expect it to be the case here.
A lot of users have since commented on the video, noting that this may just be a somewhat simple conversion. But the Police Department goes on to explain that their expert stolen vehicle team had a look at the car. It seems that several parts are from different M3s that were stolen in the West Midlands, an area surrounding the city of Birmingham.
What happens next is not for the faint-hearted. We see the car being lifted away into the shredder, where it gets hammered into oblivion. Opinions were mixed between people watching the demise of this unique M3 Touring. Some felt like it should have been taken apart and sold bit by bit at an auction. Others fully agree with it being taken off the streets. But for anyone with even the slightest attraction for cars, watching this car get destroyed felt rather painful.
