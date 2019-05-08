autoevolution

Polestar to Design Future Electric Cars in the UK

8 May 2019
1, 2, and soon 3. These are the vehicles so far confirmed by Polestar, Volvo's offshoot charged with the creation of electric vehicles and one of the youngest car companies in the industry. But these three are not the only models planned for the future by what is likely to become one of the heavyweights of the EV industry.
To support the design and engineering beyond the planned launch of the 3, Polestar announced this week the opening of a new research and development center in Coventry, the UK. The site will employ at first 60 engineers, some of them already involved in other of the carmaker's projects, with more to be added in time.

“The team that will kick start the new UK R&D subsidiary is already well-versed in Polestar engineering philosophy, and we will expand the initial team further during the course of 2019,” said in a statement Hans Pehrson, Polestar research and development manager.

“These engineers will be a great complement to our existing R&D team based in Sweden, and other supporting teams around the world.”

Seen in the industry as one of the companies more likely to succeed in its segment and backed by significant Chinese finances and Swedish expertise, Polestar unveiled its latest project, the 2, earlier this year, as possibly the first true challenger to the supremacy of Tesla's Model 3.

Priced at $63,000, the fastback will offer a 78 kWh battery with a projected range of 275 miles, EPA estimated. Two electric motors will spin the wheels, and they develop 408 hp and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque.

As it plans to further challenge Tesla and its grip on the market, Polestar will have the 3 SUV ready in 2021, with other models to follow, named, how else, 4, 5 and so on.

Currently, the carmaker is accepting orders for the 1 and 2, and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of the year.
