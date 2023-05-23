New Candela C-8 Polestar Edition Electric Boat Packs 68-kWh Battery From Polestar 2 EV

The Sweden-based Candela Technology has revealed the next phase of its partnership with Polestar, the Candela C-8 Polestar edition. The Candela C-8 is a groundbreaking electric hydrofoil boat that debuted in 2022. The two Swedish brands are working on a special edition showcasing their desire to accelerate the shift to more sustainable electric mobility.
Polestar announced earlier this year that it would supply batteries and charging technology to power Candela's electric hydrofoil boats. The brand is now further contributing to the project with its signature Scandinavian styling. This initiative shows Polestar is looking to delve deeper into sustainable mobility outside the automotive industry. Other of the brand's partnerships include the Cake Makka electric commuter moped and the Allebike mountain bike.
The Candela C-8 Polestar will boast a solid grey exterior color paired with a lighter grey tone for the interior, adding to a sleek look we've gotten used to from the Swedish automaker. Moreover, the cushions, seats, sunbeds, walls, and roof panels feature the same marine-certified textile.
Polestar's expertise in the automotive industry will be visible in the boat's design elements. The seat upholstery is specially designed to offer superior comfort. Like the automaker's cars, the hydrofoils are painted in the iconic Swedish gold color, hinting at Candela's state-of-the-art performance and technology.
The Candela C-8 Polestar rises above the water level to offer a smooth and silent ride. Maximilian Missoni, Head of Design at Polestar, describes riding onboard the boat as similar to experiencing an electric car for the first time – he says you feel this is the future of the industry as soon as the boat "takes off."
The boat is equipped with a Candela C-POD, a 75-kW electric drive pod motor. Furthermore, it uses computer-guided hydrofoils to lift the hull above the water at high speeds. Not only does it look cool and provide a bump-free ride, but the energy consumption is reduced by up to 80% compared to traditional motorboats.
Customers can purchase the Candela C-8 Polestar edition via the Polestar Additionals webshop or Candela's official website. Pricing starts at $450,000 (€400,000), and deliveries are expected to begin in June this year, with production taking place at Candela's factory in Stockholm, Sweden.
Starting this year, all Candela C-8 boats are powered by a 68-kWh battery and charging hardware from the standard-range single-motor Polestar 2. That enables them to achieve a range of up to 57 nautical miles (66 miles or 106 km) on a full charge, with a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph or 41 kph). That's close to a traditional powerboat, which can cruise comfortably at around 26 knots (30 mph or 48 kph). However, the significant advantage of the Candela is that its high-speed range is 2-3 times longer than conventional electric speedboats. What's more,
