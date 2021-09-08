Polestar Showcases Three-Wheel Electric Cargo Sled, the Re:Move

Polestar is serious about the electric revolution – so serious that it’s thinking outside the box and way past passenger cars. To showcase this commitment to what Polestar calls “truly sustainable mobility,” it brought a functional prototype of the Re:Move electric cargo sled to IAA 2021.
Re:Move was introduced as a digital concept earlier this year and it represents a collaboration between Polestar, Hydro, CAKE and designer Konstantin Grcic, made possible by Wallpaper Magazine. The idea was to brainstorm a viable solution for urban transport that addressed one of the biggest challenges of 2020: home deliveries.
There’s no need to revisit the developments of 2020 in terms of how the international health crisis affected the world, what with repeated and extended lockdowns, all manners of restrictions and businesses shuttering. This collaboration chose to focus on something else, namely the boost in home delivery demands, as online shopping became the norm.
What if there was a way to make a sustainable vehicle that could take over from delivery vans? That vehicle turned out to be Re:Move, which is a three-wheel e-scooter that can carry heavier loads but still stay on bicycle paths, and would theoretically be a good replacement for delivery vans with internal combustion engines. Lighter traffic, no more pollution, problem solved!
Unbeknownst to the world, the companies involved never intended for Re:Move to remain in rendering stage, so a prototype was built and brought on display at the IAA 2021, which is now underway in Munich, Germany. Photos of the prototype are included in the gallery above.
Described as an “urban sled,” Re:Move is a three-wheeled e-scooter that is still within legal width to keep riding on cycle paths. It has always-on lighting to keep it visible to pedestrians and traffic, a horn, brakes, and can be fitted with whatever else is needed by the operator. The electric drivetrain is from CAKE. The “sled” is limited to a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph), draws juice from an onboard 2.2 kWh battery pack, is able to lean on turns, and can carry up to 180 kg (397 pounds). The operator stands toward the rear, with the damped rear swing arm meant to reduce discomfort and fatigue.
The e-scooter is built with fully recyclable and low carbon aluminum instead of plastics, and is meant as a sturdy, more convenient and fully sustainable replacement for today’s delivery vans. It could, according to Polestar “radically improve city traffic flow or bring cargo transportation to rural areas lacking developed infrastructure.”
Of course, we could get into how delivery vans offer at least three things this standing e-scooter could never, namely speed, protection from the elements, and increased comfort on long routes. Since it doesn’t look like there are any plans to bring it into production, we’ll leave it at this: Re:Move only serves to show that companies working together can drive innovation in the field of sustainable urban mobility.
