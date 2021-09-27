Polestar Is Preparing A SPAC Deal: Market Cap May Reach $20 Billion

Being owned by Geely does not mean that Volvo and Polestar are not considering going public. On the contrary: Volvo announced on May 12 that it was wondering about an IPO (initial public offering). On the other hand, Polestar wants to sell shares in a quicker way that involves a merger with a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company). The WSJ (Wall Street Journal) anticipated that the Volvo spin-off would announce on September 27 that it would go public thanks to the Gores Guggenheim Inc. SPAC. The deal was just confirmed by Polestar.

6 photos