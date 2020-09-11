Polestar Golem Rendering Is Here to Kill the Electric Wrangler Before It's Born

The CLR Kayak Folds Down to a Backpack, Is Incredibly Light

The only thing it's missing is the The first model, the Polestar 1 , could be considered as a transition vehicle, with the most conclusive proof being the fact it had a hybrid powertrain. The Polestar 2 , however, ditched burning hydrocarbons altogether, relying instead exclusively on electric motors.If you read the news with some regularity, you might have heard quite a few good things about the Chinese/Swedish model. Some go as far as calling it on par with the Tesla Model 3, others say it could even be better. And then there are the more level-headed ones who see it for what it is: a very pertinent first attempt from an emerging brand.Now, Polestar 3 isn't too far away, and while we don't know too much about the model, the word is it's going to be an all-electric. What kind of an SUV? The kind that will probably never see any off-road action apart maybe from its promotional videos. That makes this Golem concept a useless exercise of the imagination, but isn't that what renderings are for?Well, at least it's a good exercise. The design is somewhat reminiscent of the Isuzu Vehicross, but that's never a bad thing. The Polestar Golem has the same short wheelbase and swung B-pillar (though in the opposite direction compared to the '90s Japanese model) as well as the two-tone body/wheel arches configuration, but it's really the overall feel that connects the two SUVs rather than any particular part.If the Golem were an actual model, however, it's the all-electric Jeep Wrangler it would go up against and, probably, give plenty of things to think about. Off-road ability was the be-all-end-all prerequisite for the Polestar virtual concept, and it shows on its every square inch. The only thing we don't get is why the author, Shubham Singh , didn't think to give the Golem four motors, one for each wheel, thus eliminating the need for axles and making it just as good as going over things as the Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4 Squared with its portal axles.Other than that, though, the Polestar Golem has a virtually non-existent front overhang, supreme ground clearance, superb break-over angle thanks to its oversized tires and short wheelbase, as well as a sloped rear end to make sure whatever it goes over won't hit it on its way out. It looks like the perfect off-road machine and quite a competitor for the Wrangler The only thing it's missing is the Jeep 's ability to have its doors and roof removed (presuming the electric version will have that). Just imagine the pleasure of driving a completely silent vehicle through a remote area with no sheet of metal or glass separating you from the nature around.