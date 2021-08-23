Polestar Fans, Rejoice: Check Two Possibilities for the Polestar 3’s Looks

We already know quite a bit about Polestar’s future vehicle, the Polestar 3. The electric SUV will be closely related to the Volvo XC90 successor: both will be made at Volvo’s Ridgeville plant in the U.S. using the SPA2 architecture. There’s still a lot to discover about these new electric SUVs, but the main question certainly related to what it will look like. Two rendering artists gave us their perspective of the final appearance.
The one above uses the teaser Polestar disclosed on June 16, 2021. The new flagship electric SUV appears under wraps, but you can clearly see its shape. The car reminds us of a taller station wagon, which is not exactly strange coming from a Swedish car company. Any visit to that country will show you Sweden loves station wagons. It is only natural that they keep them alive – even if wearing high heels.
The massive wheel wells suggest large wheels to create the perfect stance. The ones above came from the XC60 Polestar. Even if they do not make it onto the production Polestar 3, they give a pretty good idea of how big the real deal can be.
The second rendering – the first image in our gallery – was more inspired by the Polestar Precept, which you can see not only due to the headlights but also to the cameras instead of regular side rear-view mirrors. It is also much lower than the first rendering, which gives it almost a coupe-like appearance if it was not for the roof. Both renderings follow what the teaser reveals: a long roof extending to the rear.
Both the XC90 successor and the Polestar 3 will start to be produced by the end of 2022. While the Polestar vehicle already has a defined name, the Volvo SUV will abandon the current combination of letters and numbers and adopt a proper name that is yet to be revealed.
