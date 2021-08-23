Polestar Fans, Rejoice: Check Two Possibilities for the Polestar 3’s Looks

We already know quite a bit about Polestar’s future vehicle, the Polestar 3. The electric SUV will be closely related to the Volvo XC90 successor: both will be made at Volvo’s Ridgeville plant in the U.S. using the SPA2 architecture. There’s still a lot to discover about these new electric SUVs, but the main question certainly related to what it will look like. Two rendering artists gave us their perspective of the final appearance.

6 photos