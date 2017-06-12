Polestar Division Expected To Launch Electric Performance Model

Ever since Mercedes-Benz and AMG got together to form Mercedes-AMG
, demand for Affalterbach-designed bruisers has been going up and up. In a way, Volvo wants to replicate the said formula with Polestar, which is expected to design its own electric sports cars.
Citing “a senior source inside Geely,”
the peeps over at Auto Express
highlight that the plan for Polestar is to become something of a force of nature. What’s more, the cited publication argues that “the first standalone Polestar model”
will go official sometime “later this year.”
All in all, it makes sense for Volvo and parent company Geely to give Polestar a bit more freedom to do what it does best. Acquired in full by the Swedish automaker in 2015, Polestar currently offers two high-performance derivatives of the S60 and V60
, as well as mild performance enhancements for the 90 Series (XC90, S90, and V90).
The jump from ICE and PHEV to full electric is undoubtedly huge, coming with an incredible learning curve for the Gothenburg-based outfit. But as Volvo plans to embrace electrification on a grand scale, Polestar has to follow in the automaker’s footsteps for the simple reason of cohesiveness. Then there’s the EV trend in the automotive realm, spurred by the likes of Tesla’s P100D with Ludicrous+
models.
Thanks to 100,000 Polestar-optimized Volvos and the creation of the fastest Volvo to lap the Nurburgring, Polestar is finally ready to go to the next level. The brand is currently working on something “very exciting and a little bit different,”
with plans on squeezing more power from the T8 Twin Engine propulsion system of the 60 and 90 Series.
The big question is, when will the first Polestar EV get the go-ahead for production? As Volvo prepares to launch a compact-sized EV in 2019
and a SPA-based EV after that, Polestar won't let us wait too long for an answer to that question.
Founded in 1996 as Flash Engineering, Polestar’s first road-going effort was based on the C30 (pictured). Built to celebrate the total domination of the 2009 Swedish Touring Car Championship, the C30 Polestar
packs a turbocharged five-cylinder engine, 405 ponies, a six-speed manual tranny, and an all-wheel-drive system.