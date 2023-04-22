Polestar 4: The Electric Coupe SUV That Aims To Shine Brighter Than Any Other on the Road

The EV market just got a brand new contender on the horizon in the form of a mid-sized electric SUV from the well-known Swedish manufacturer, Polestar. Dubbed the Polestar 4, this vehicle combines impressive performance with audacious design language to steal the crown from its competitors and become a staple in the battery-electric automotive segment.
In recent years we became more familiarised than ever with the fascinating brand Polestar. It started life quite a few years ago, in 1996, under the name of Flash Engineering, a Swedish Touring Car Championship racing team. Rebranded as Polestar Racing in the 2000s, the company made a name for itself by engineering and competing with racing cars heavily based on existing Volvo models.
After establishing itself in the market as an accomplished vehicle tuner and capturing the attention of Volvo Cars, a formal partnership between the two companies was formed starting in 2009. Earning the coveted "Polestar Performance" designation, Polestar assumed a role similar to that of AMG and the M-Division, elevating the performance of their parent company's already high-performing models. This strategy allowed Polestar to take a more profound approach to vehicle customization, starting with their first official project, the stunningly unique blue C30, featuring a 2.5-liter 400 hp (298 kW) engine.
Currently, under the co-ownership of Volvo and Geely Holding Group, Polestar is a rising star in the electric vehicle segment, with a vision to create sustainable and delightful mobility solutions. The brand has developed a strong presence in Europe, China, and North America in recent years. It strives to deliver innovative and stylish EVs, such as the Polestar 2, a compact executive car, and the Polestar 3, an acclaimed mid-size luxury crossover.
Despite its name, the newly unveiled Polestar 4 is not a larger-sized addition to the brand's product line, as some might assume at first glance. Instead, it's a compact luxury electric crossover SUV positioned right between its two sibling models, boasting a chic and streamlined coupe-like silhouette.
Of course, some of the most distinctive visual appearance features are the elimination of the rear window providing a more immersive rear occupant experience, a unique dual-blade front light design showcasing a distinct Polestar light signature, accompanied by a precisely lit Polestar emblem from below, and the use of frameless windows that further enhance the vehicle's elegant guise.
The Polestar 4 has been built from the ground up to be highly aerodynamic, making it move efficiently through the air. The car's design features a lowered front apron, retractable door handles, and rear aero blades, which help reduce air resistance. Even more, the car's rear light bar has been specially conceived to optimize airflow further, resulting in both a functional and visually striking stance.
Thus being the case, the car's generous proportions provide ample interior space, especially in the rear. There, occupants are lavishly cocooned inside an intimate environment, attended by reclining seats and multi-adjustable ambient lighting inspired by nothing other than the solar system.
Another striking feature of the Polestar 4's exterior is the full-length glass roof. The standard glass roof can be fitted with optional electrochromic abilities, allowing for an easily selectable opaque or translucent appearance. Not only that but eliminating the rear window and the glass roof extension goes way beyond the rear occupants' headspace, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere inside the vehicle.
The Polestar 4's designers have gone to great lengths to create a visually striking and luxuriously appointed vehicle. The interior materials have been thoughtfully designed with the "soft tech" theme in mind, gaining inspiration from the fashion and sportswear industries. Not least, this state-of-art model can be ordered in a wide range of premium exterior colors, including Storm and Electron, which can be combined with a unique new interior color called Mist.
When speaking about the company's latest project, Maximilian Missoni, the Head of Design at Polestar, explained that Polestar masterfully crafted the Precept Concept with the sole goal of providing an unrivaled experience for the lucky passengers. By removing the rear window and pushing the rear header further back, this pioneering innovation allows rear passengers to indulge in an exquisite experience during their journeys inside the SUV coupe.
The Polestar 4 will be offered in dual- and single-motor variants, with the latter boasting rear-wheel drive for a driving experience that is as thrilling as it is engaging. Additionally, the semi-active suspension system in the dual-motor version provides an additional layer of adjustment between comfort and performance dynamics. Additionally, Pirelli and Michelin's high-performance tires provide trustworthy grip and handling.
The Polestar 4 comes with a 102 kWh battery, which is standard on both long-range versions. The dual motor version, being the one delivering the higher 400 kW (544 hp) output, should have a range of up to 348 miles (560 km) based on WLTP standards, as observed by the company during preliminary testing. The single-motor version, on the other hand, produces an output of 200 kW (272 hp) and 253 ft-lb (343 Nm) of torque delivered directly to the rear wheels and is expected to have a slightly higher WLTP range of up to 373 miles (600 km).
The Polestar 4 also presents some impressive charging capabilities, including support for fast charging of up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC. It also offers bi-directional charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionalities at launch. Another great feature is the presence of a heat pump, which maximizes efficiency and range by utilizing ambient heat to condition both the cabin and the battery pack.
Additionally, a blissful 12-speaker 1,400-Watt Harman Kardon audio system, coupled with Apple CarPlay, and over-the-air (OTA) updates, provide a seamless connected experience for even the most tech-savvy customers.
Safety being such a crucial aspect of Polestar's and Volvo's DNA, the Polestar 4 has been kitted with leading safety technology inside and out. Offerings like the SuperVision Advanced Driver Assistance System from Mobileye are included, with up to nine airbags and a 10.2-inch driver's display.
The monitoring system, comprised of twelve cameras, a matching number of ultrasonic sensors, and a radar, helps avoid fatigue or incapacitation-related incidents by monitoring the driver's eyes and head movements. Additionally, the HUD relays essential vehicle, communication, and navigation information to the windscreen, reducing unwanted distractions.
Production is set to begin in November 2023 in Hangzhou Bay, China, and a full-scale launch for other markets is planned for early 2024. The launch pricing for Polestar 4 is estimated to be around 60,000 American dollars. With their latest vehicle, Polestar aims to provide customers with a machine that embraces the latest technological advancements, portrayed inside a unique form factor that will most definitely turn heads wherever it goes.
After establishing itself in the market as an accomplished vehicle tuner and capturing the attention of Volvo Cars, a formal partnership between the two companies was formed starting in 2009. Earning the coveted "Polestar Performance" designation, Polestar assumed a role similar to that of AMG and the M-Division, elevating the performance of their parent company's already high-performing models. This strategy allowed Polestar to take a more profound approach to vehicle customization, starting with their first official project, the stunningly unique blue C30, featuring a 2.5-liter 400 hp (298 kW) engine.
Currently, under the co-ownership of Volvo and Geely Holding Group, Polestar is a rising star in the electric vehicle segment, with a vision to create sustainable and delightful mobility solutions. The brand has developed a strong presence in Europe, China, and North America in recent years. It strives to deliver innovative and stylish EVs, such as the Polestar 2, a compact executive car, and the Polestar 3, an acclaimed mid-size luxury crossover.
Despite its name, the newly unveiled Polestar 4 is not a larger-sized addition to the brand's product line, as some might assume at first glance. Instead, it's a compact luxury electric crossover SUV positioned right between its two sibling models, boasting a chic and streamlined coupe-like silhouette.
An Artful Continuation of the Polestar Precept Concept
Designing a beautiful and functional vehicle is a delicate balance that the designers at Polestar have achieved with the Polestar 4. The car's exterior is a testament to the brand's commitment to unique design approaches, with key elements from the Polestar Precept concept car, which brought to life this new model.
Of course, some of the most distinctive visual appearance features are the elimination of the rear window providing a more immersive rear occupant experience, a unique dual-blade front light design showcasing a distinct Polestar light signature, accompanied by a precisely lit Polestar emblem from below, and the use of frameless windows that further enhance the vehicle's elegant guise.
The Polestar 4 has been built from the ground up to be highly aerodynamic, making it move efficiently through the air. The car's design features a lowered front apron, retractable door handles, and rear aero blades, which help reduce air resistance. Even more, the car's rear light bar has been specially conceived to optimize airflow further, resulting in both a functional and visually striking stance.
Built on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely Holding, the Polestar 4 positions itself as a coupe-shaped SUV in the D-segment, boasting quite a long, 9.81 ft (2.99 m) wheelbase, and a sizable body measuring approximately 15,75 ft (4,8 m) in length, 7 ft (2.4 m ) in width, and 5 ft (1,5 m) in height.
Thus being the case, the car's generous proportions provide ample interior space, especially in the rear. There, occupants are lavishly cocooned inside an intimate environment, attended by reclining seats and multi-adjustable ambient lighting inspired by nothing other than the solar system.
Another striking feature of the Polestar 4's exterior is the full-length glass roof. The standard glass roof can be fitted with optional electrochromic abilities, allowing for an easily selectable opaque or translucent appearance. Not only that but eliminating the rear window and the glass roof extension goes way beyond the rear occupants' headspace, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere inside the vehicle.
The rear occupants can also enjoy the privileges offered by the secondary media and climate control screen between the front seats, which is entirely at their disposal. Speaking of eye-catching displays, the rear-view mirror is also replaced by a high-definition screen conveying a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera, allowing for a far wider field of view compared to the traditional glass rear windows found in any other comparable SUVs available in the market.
The Polestar 4's designers have gone to great lengths to create a visually striking and luxuriously appointed vehicle. The interior materials have been thoughtfully designed with the "soft tech" theme in mind, gaining inspiration from the fashion and sportswear industries. Not least, this state-of-art model can be ordered in a wide range of premium exterior colors, including Storm and Electron, which can be combined with a unique new interior color called Mist.
When speaking about the company's latest project, Maximilian Missoni, the Head of Design at Polestar, explained that Polestar masterfully crafted the Precept Concept with the sole goal of providing an unrivaled experience for the lucky passengers. By removing the rear window and pushing the rear header further back, this pioneering innovation allows rear passengers to indulge in an exquisite experience during their journeys inside the SUV coupe.
Effortless power and a thrilling driving experience
Polestar 4 is a car that truly lives up to its brand, offering high-performance driving dynamics and an impressive acceleration bound to excite many petrolheads. The car boasts a maximum power output of 400 kW (544 hp) and can sprint from 0-60 mph (100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds, making it the fastest production car Polestar has ever developed. The motors feature a permanent magnet, and synchronous architecture, delivering swift pedal responses.
The Polestar 4 will be offered in dual- and single-motor variants, with the latter boasting rear-wheel drive for a driving experience that is as thrilling as it is engaging. Additionally, the semi-active suspension system in the dual-motor version provides an additional layer of adjustment between comfort and performance dynamics. Additionally, Pirelli and Michelin's high-performance tires provide trustworthy grip and handling.
The Polestar 4 comes with a 102 kWh battery, which is standard on both long-range versions. The dual motor version, being the one delivering the higher 400 kW (544 hp) output, should have a range of up to 348 miles (560 km) based on WLTP standards, as observed by the company during preliminary testing. The single-motor version, on the other hand, produces an output of 200 kW (272 hp) and 253 ft-lb (343 Nm) of torque delivered directly to the rear wheels and is expected to have a slightly higher WLTP range of up to 373 miles (600 km).
The Polestar 4 also presents some impressive charging capabilities, including support for fast charging of up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC. It also offers bi-directional charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionalities at launch. Another great feature is the presence of a heat pump, which maximizes efficiency and range by utilizing ambient heat to condition both the cabin and the battery pack.
A star in the technology and safety department
Being the brand's latest project, the Polestar 4 embodies the company's future aims regarding their cars' technological capabilities and safety. For example, the infotainment system in Polestar 4 is powered by Android Automotive OS and the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform in the form of a 15.4-inch landscape-oriented screen with Google services built right into it.
Additionally, a blissful 12-speaker 1,400-Watt Harman Kardon audio system, coupled with Apple CarPlay, and over-the-air (OTA) updates, provide a seamless connected experience for even the most tech-savvy customers.
Safety being such a crucial aspect of Polestar's and Volvo's DNA, the Polestar 4 has been kitted with leading safety technology inside and out. Offerings like the SuperVision Advanced Driver Assistance System from Mobileye are included, with up to nine airbags and a 10.2-inch driver's display.
The monitoring system, comprised of twelve cameras, a matching number of ultrasonic sensors, and a radar, helps avoid fatigue or incapacitation-related incidents by monitoring the driver's eyes and head movements. Additionally, the HUD relays essential vehicle, communication, and navigation information to the windscreen, reducing unwanted distractions.
Production is set to begin in November 2023 in Hangzhou Bay, China, and a full-scale launch for other markets is planned for early 2024. The launch pricing for Polestar 4 is estimated to be around 60,000 American dollars. With their latest vehicle, Polestar aims to provide customers with a machine that embraces the latest technological advancements, portrayed inside a unique form factor that will most definitely turn heads wherever it goes.